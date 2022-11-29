Recipes and Cooking Food Trends Chef Makes a Retro BHG Creamed Chicken in Confetti Rice Ring Recipe In this episode of Then & Now, chef Alexis deBoschnek puts creamy chicken into a confetti rice ring from a 1950s cookbook. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process and Katlyn Moncada Katlyn Moncada Instagram Katlyn Moncada is the associate food editor at BHG.com, sharing food news and tutorials on becoming better home cooks. She is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, photography, and video production. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 29, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Servings: 8 Yield: 1 Creamed Chicken in Rice Ring Jump to recipe Food served in fun shapes is always a good idea. In this episode of Then & Now, chef Alexis deBoschnek takes on a "real showstopper" with a Better Homes & Gardens vintage recipe for Creamed Chicken in a Confetti Rice Ring. Since chicken and rice is a classic combination, which the chef notes is one of the most comforting combinations she enjoys. Without any timing instructions in the original recipe, deBoschnek pays close attention to the creamy chicken mixture to ensure it's thickened. The recipe also doesn't call for transferring the chicken, but the chef moves the finished mixture to a bowl to cool while the rice is prepared. Melted butter and hot rice are used to help unmold the grains when complete. If you have leftover chicken or turkey, this vintage recipe is an easy way to put them to use. Keep the creamy chicken recipe on hand to serve over hot biscuits instead of rice, if you like. Ingredients 1/2 cup onion, finely chopped 1/3 cup butter or margarine 1/4 cup all purpose flour 1 1/3 cups chicken broth or turkey broth 1 1/2 cups light cream 1 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp. monosodium glutimate (MSG) 2 large egg yolks, slightly beaten 3 cups cooked chicken or turkey, diced 6 oz. canned sliced mushrooms 4 cups long grain rice 10 ounces frozen peas, cooked and drained 3 tbsp diced pimientos 2 tbsp butter, melted Directions Shirley Cheng Cook onion in butter until tender. Blend in flour. Slowly stir in broth and cream. Add seasonings. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture thickens. Stir small amount of hot mixture into egg yolks; return to hot mixture. Cook and stir over low heat about 1 minute. Add chicken and mushrooms; heat until just hot through. Combine rice, peas, pimientos, and melted butter. Press into 5½-cup ring mold. Unmold at once onto hot serving plate. Or, cover with foil and set in pan of how water, in 250ºF oven until ready to serve. Place bowl in center; fill with creamed chicken. Rate it Print