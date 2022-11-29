Chef Makes a Retro BHG Creamed Chicken in Confetti Rice Ring Recipe

Jump to recipe

Food served in fun shapes is always a good idea. In this episode of Then & Now, chef Alexis deBoschnek takes on a "real showstopper" with a Better Homes & Gardens vintage recipe for Creamed Chicken in a Confetti Rice Ring. Since chicken and rice is a classic combination, which the chef notes is one of the most comforting combinations she enjoys.

Without any timing instructions in the original recipe, deBoschnek pays close attention to the creamy chicken mixture to ensure it's thickened. The recipe also doesn't call for transferring the chicken, but the chef moves the finished mixture to a bowl to cool while the rice is prepared. Melted butter and hot rice are used to help unmold the grains when complete. If you have leftover chicken or turkey, this vintage recipe is an easy way to put them to use. Keep the creamy chicken recipe on hand to serve over hot biscuits instead of rice, if you like.

