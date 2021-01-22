How to Make Your Own Zero-Waste Sponges

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Store-bought sponges are wasteful, and can often be an eyesore in your kitchen. If you're been looking for an excuse to toss your bright yellow scrubbing tools, consider their environmental impact: The microplastics used to manufacture typical kitchen sponges actually come out each time you use the sponge—meaning they go straight down your drain and into the ocean, where they sit forever.

Luckily, there's an alternative that works just as well. We'll show you how to make your own no-waste kitchen sponges. It's an easy sewing project you can finish in an afternoon, and the best part is that the sponges use printed cotton fabric, so you can choose any color or pattern you like.

How to Make a Zero-Waste Sponge

Supplies Needed

Cotton fabric

Terrycloth

Mesh

Scissors

Mildew-resistant poly batting

Sewing pins

Sewing machine (or needle and thread)

Foam

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to make your own no-waste kitchen scrubbers. You should be able to make one in under an hour.

Step 1: Cut and Prep Fabrics

Before you can start sewing, prepare the materials: Everything used in this project is plastic-free, so you can rest easy knowing you're not washing any microplastics down the drain. And since the pieces needed are relatively small, this is a great time to use up some fabric scraps from past projects. You'll need a 5x7-inch piece of printed cotton ($13 per yard, Rifle Paper Co.) terrycloth, and mesh. If you can't find terrycloth fabric, try using an inexpensive hand towel. You'll also need to cut a 3x5-inch piece of 1/2-inch thick mildew-resistant poly batting ($30 for 5 yards, Sailrite).

Step 2: Assemble Pieces

To assemble the sponge, layer the mesh piece between the cotton and terrycloth pieces, right sides together. Use sewing pins ($3, Joann) to secure the layers together, then stitch around the perimeter with a 1/2-inch seam allowance. Leave a 3-inch opening at one end of the sponge. Clip the corners, then turn the fabric right-side out.

Step 3: Fill Sponge