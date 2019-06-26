Using wooden utensils and metal straws is an easy way to minimize your waste, but they're not always handy. This quick sewing project will allow you to take these items wherever you go, so you can skip the plastic forks at your next picnic or neighborhood barbecue.

This simple sewing project turns two squares of fabric or cloth napkins into a wrap that's ideal for keeping your utensils clean, and that can be easily washed after carrying your used forks and spoons home. It's also an easy way to transport knives safely. This DIY sewing project isn't just for picnics and potlucks; use your handmade holder in the kitchen, craft room, even the garden! Simply resize the pockets based on the utensils you need to store.