How to Make a DIY Fabric Utensil Wrap

Skip the plastic cutlery and tote your own reusable utensils in a homemade fabric holder. It's easy to make—requiring only basic sewing skills—and it's machine washable!

By BH&G Crafts Editors
Updated March 31, 2020
Jacob Fox

Using wooden utensils and metal straws is an easy way to minimize your waste, but they're not always handy. This quick sewing project will allow you to take these items wherever you go, so you can skip the plastic forks at your next picnic or  neighborhood barbecue.

This simple sewing project turns two squares of fabric or cloth napkins into a wrap that's ideal for keeping your utensils clean, and that can be easily washed after carrying your used forks and spoons home. It's also an easy way to transport knives safely. This DIY sewing project isn't just for picnics and potlucks; use your handmade holder in the kitchen, craft room, even the garden! Simply resize the pockets based on the utensils you need to store.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prepare fabric

To start the utensil wrap, choose two large pieces of fabric; use different patterns if you'd like the outside and inside of your wrap to be different. Be sure to choose machine-washable fabric, and wash and dry the fabric before beginning this project. Cut two 9x20-inch pieces and press a half inch hem on one short end of each piece. Then pin the fabric together with right sides facing and the pressed edges aligned.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 2

Sew panels together

After pinning, use a sewing machine to sew the fabric panels together. Start on a long side and sew a half inch seam along three sides. Leave the short pressed end of the rectangle open. Use the open end to turn the fabric right side out and press to remove any creases. Sew the open end closed with a topstitch. 

When all sides are sewn shut, fold the previously open end up 5 inches, creating the pocket. Pin the edges of the pocket. Cut a 24-inch piece of twill tape. Fold the tape in half and insert at the top left side of the pinned pocket. Stitch 1⁄4-inch all the way around the edges.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 3

Sew individual pockets

To create individual pockets for tools or utensils, use a ruler and fabric pencil to measure and mark even increments across the pocketed area. We made ours 1-1/2 inches wide, creating five individual areas. If you want to store your reusable straw in the wrap, you may want to make a smaller pocket. After marking each one, stitch the slotted areas in a straight vertical line, leaving the top open. Once you've finished sewing the individual pockets, the wrap is ready to use. Add utensils, then fold the top over and roll the wrap shut. Use the twill tape to tie it closed.

