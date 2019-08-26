How to Make an Envelope Pillow Cover
Hone your sewing skills with this simple envelope pillow for a project you'll be proud to display. We'll show you how to make an envelope pillow cover using a sweatshirt to feature your alma matter, cheer on your favorite sports team, or celebrate a special memory.
This one-of-a-kind envelope pillow cover will add instant charm to your bed or couch, and it's surprisingly easy to sew together. Our step-by-step instructions make it easy to repurpose those vacation T-shirts and college sweatshirts just sitting in your closet. The pillow cover's envelope design makes it simple to remove and wash as necessary. It's a great gift for recent graduates, sports fans, or anyone who would appreciate a personalized gift.
