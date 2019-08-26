Step 3

Cut two pieces of stiff cotton for the back of the pillow cover. The width of the back pieces matches the pillow front (ours is 18 inches). For the length of pack pieces, use this equation: (front length +6)/2. Ours is (18+6)/2 = 12, so we marked and cut two pieces that each measured 18 x 12 inches.

With one back fabric piece right side down on your work surface, use a sewing gauge and iron to fold up and press 1 inch of one 18-inch edge. Fold the raw edge into the pressed fold to create a 1/2-inch fold. Pin in place.

Editor's Tip: Many sewing projects are constructed with "right sides together," which means the wrong side, or back, of the fabric is facing out. Once complete, you turn the item right side out and the raw edges of your seams are hidden inside the finished project.