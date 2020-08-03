How to Sew Your Own Clear Face Mask at Home

Step 1

Before you begin sewing, cut the patterned cotton fabric and flannel fabric to size. We used two different patterns of cotton fabric, but you can use all the same pattern or make the mask entirely out of scraps, if you want. You'll need about 1/8 yard of cotton fabric total.

Top section: Cut one piece of patterned cotton fabric and one piece of flannel fabric to measure 2.5 x 8 inches.

Bottom section: Cut one piece of patterned cotton fabric and one piece of flannel fabric to measure 3 x 8 inches.

Middle section: Cut two pieces of patterned cotton fabric and two pieces of flannel fabric to measure 2.5 x 3 inches. Then cut a piece of clear plastic vinyl (we used this multi-purpose clear vinyl from Joanns) to measure 3 x 4.5 inches.

You'll also need two 3 x 4.5-inch pieces for the two ear loop tabs. We used a different color and pattern for these two pieces, but you don't have to. Additionally, you'll need two pieces of t-shirt yarn (or elastic) cut to about 7 inches. If you don't have t-shirt yarn, it's easy to make with an old shirt and is more available than elastic, which is in short supply right now. If you want to make straps that tie around the back of your head rather than traditional ear loops, cut longer pieces (plan on between 20-25 inches).