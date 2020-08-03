How to Sew Your Own Clear Face Mask at Home
The clear plastic makes communication easier for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Before you begin sewing, cut the patterned cotton fabric and flannel fabric to size. We used two different patterns of cotton fabric, but you can use all the same pattern or make the mask entirely out of scraps, if you want. You'll need about 1/8 yard of cotton fabric total.
Top section: Cut one piece of patterned cotton fabric and one piece of flannel fabric to measure 2.5 x 8 inches.
Bottom section: Cut one piece of patterned cotton fabric and one piece of flannel fabric to measure 3 x 8 inches.
Middle section: Cut two pieces of patterned cotton fabric and two pieces of flannel fabric to measure 2.5 x 3 inches. Then cut a piece of clear plastic vinyl (we used this multi-purpose clear vinyl from Joanns) to measure 3 x 4.5 inches.
You'll also need two 3 x 4.5-inch pieces for the two ear loop tabs. We used a different color and pattern for these two pieces, but you don't have to. Additionally, you'll need two pieces of t-shirt yarn (or elastic) cut to about 7 inches. If you don't have t-shirt yarn, it's easy to make with an old shirt and is more available than elastic, which is in short supply right now. If you want to make straps that tie around the back of your head rather than traditional ear loops, cut longer pieces (plan on between 20-25 inches).
Once you have all the pieces cut, stitch together the clear plastic portion first. Sandwich the 3-inch side of the clear plastic piece between the 2.5 x 3-inch patterned cotton fabric and flannel fabric pieces (the patterned side should face down, then stitch using the presser foot as an allowance guide. Repeat on the opposite side. Open and press flat, then set aside.
Editor's Tip: Vinyl doesn't always respond well to pressing or ironing. Be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions and press on low to no heat.
When you've stitched the clear plastic portion, move on to the top of the mask. You'll stitch a pipe cleaner into the fabric pieces so you'll be able to mold the mask once you put it on. Start with a 5-inch section of pipe cleaner and fold in each edge 1/4-inch to lessen the sharp edges. Stitch together the top patterned cotton piece and top flannel piece along one 8-inch edge, then place the pipe cleaner on the inside of the stitched seam. Hold it in place with clips or pins, then use a zigzag stitch on either side of the pipe cleaner to hold it in place. Be sure not to stitch through the pipe cleaner as it could break the needle.
Fold and press the remaining long edge and then place the folded portion over it and secure with clips. Then topstitch along the remaining long edge to secure the fabric in place.
Pin the bottom patterned cotton fabric piece and bottom flannel fabric piece together with the patterned fabric facing inside. Stitch along one 8-inch side, then fold in the two remaining raw 8-inch edges about 1/4 inch and press.
Place the edge of the flannel fabric you just pressed over the middle clear plastic section, securing with clips. Topstitch along this edge to attach the fabric to the plastic and make the mask front.
To turn the mask front into into a wearable mask, you'll need to create a fabric loop on either side to hold the ear loops. Use a 3 x 8-inch piece of cardstock to help create neat folds: Lay the cardstock down with the longest edges at the top and bottom. Then center the mask front on top of the cardstock.
Fold the fabric pieces over the short edge of the cardstock, then add clips to hold the folds in place as you remove the cardboard template. Stitch along these edges using presser foot for seam allowance guide.
Turn the 3 x 4.5-inch patterned cotton fabric pieces into ear loop tabs by clipping the 3 inch side to the edge of the mask front and folding the fabric piece over to form a loop. Stitch along this edge, then repeat on other side.
Next, you'll fold in the outer section you just attached, folding the outer edge in to create a channel for ear loops. Place a long piece of t-shirt yarn inside the channel, and stitch along this edge to secure. Tie the yarn in a knot and place the mask against your face, adjusting the length of the ear loops to create a secure fit. Then pull the knots tight and scoot the loop around until the knots are hidden inside the sewn channel.
While you can wear the mask as-is once the loops are added, adding a pleat will make the mask fit more comfortably around your nose and chin. Put the mask on, and if the bottom of it (under your chin) feels loose, you can pinch the fabric together to creating a pleat. Remove and pin and stitch to secure.
Editor's Tip: If you find that the plastic fogs up inside the mask, add a dab of dish soap to the plastic and smear it around with your finger. Let it dry, then use a paper towel to remove excess residue. Keep the mask clean by hand-washing it and letting it air dry.
As of June 28, 2020, the CDC is recommending that everyone should wear a cloth face-covering in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Visit cdc.gov for further information about this development and learn more about the CDC's no-sew face mask tutorial here.
