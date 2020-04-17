Over the last few weeks, many of our readers have expressed interest in learning to sew while practicing social distancing. Whether you’re looking to keep your hands busy while staying home or want to learn how to sew cloth masks to wear or donate, we’ve got all the resources you need to get started. We’ll even help you choose the right sewing machine!

We chatted with Sonja Carmon, one of our go-to sewing experts at Better Homes & Gardens (she made this simple six-pocket bag and these DIY lavender eye masks), about the best ways for beginner sewers to get started and what to look for when buying a sewing machine for the first time.

She said one of the easiest ways to judge which machine will be right for you is to read the reviews from consumers who have made projects similar to the ones you’d like to make. Many stores that sell sewing machines also offer some sewing classes to go with them (although you’ll need to rely on online tutorials until it’s safe to go back into the stores). You can also turn to friends or family members who already know how to sew. “My best tip for beginning sewing is to take a class or find a friend who sews and learn the basics,” she says. “The machine does not have to be fancy; honestly that’s best for a beginner. Fewer bells and whistles equal fewer things that can go awry and frustrate a first-time stitcher.”

In addition to online classes and tutorials, our ultimate sewing guide can help you learn about all the terms, materials, and techniques you’ll need to know. When you do get your machine, Carmon says it’s best to start small, even though you may be anxious to start with bigger projects. “The biggest mistake people make is to buy a sewing machine and start by trying to make a project they aren’t ready for,” she says. “You should start with simple stitching of straight lines and seams to get the feel for the machine, then start in with simple projects.”

Features to Look For in a Machine:

Based on the reviews of the best beginner sewing machines (we've outlined our top picks below), there are a few features to look for that are especially helpful for a beginner sewer.

Automatic Needle Threader: Most modern machines have this feature, but it's our top must-have in a beginner sewing machine. An automatic needle threader is exactly what it sounds like: Rather than trying to thread your needles by hand, let the machine do the work for you.

Built-In Stitches: Look for a beginner machine that has at least 10-20 built-in stitches. While some machines come with 100 or more built-in stitches, which you won't need for most beginner projects.

Top Drop-In Bobbin: This drop-in system is the easiest way to load a new bobbin into the machine since it doesn't require removing any storage compartments or attachments.

The Best Beginner Sewing Machines

No matter what machine you go with, you’ll want to spend a lot of time getting a feel for the machine and work your way up to larger projects. As Carmon says, the most important thing you can do is “Practice, practice, practice!”