Step 1

Before you purchase your fabric, measure your space to determine how long you want the finished drapes to be. Measure from the mounted curtain rod to the floor, then add an extra 7 inches to that length. Use this number to help you purchase the fabric you'll use. Our ideal length was 85 inches, so we purchased fabric yardage that was 92 inches long. For this size, you'll need about 7 yards total to create two panels. To determine how much fabric you'll need, use our handy guide for calculating fabric yardage. Be sure to pay attention to how wide your space is. Buy fabric that will be wide enough to cover the width of the window when the drapes are closed, or plan to make additional curtain panels.