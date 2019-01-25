Sewing Basics

Just a beginner? Check out our glossary of terms and expert tips for getting started.

Most Recent

Visible Mending Is a Beautiful Way to Repair Your Clothes

Visible Mending Is a Beautiful Way to Repair Your Clothes—Here are the Basics

Here are the basics of this sustainable (and pretty!) trend.
How to Make Hidden Tab Curtains

How to Make Hidden Tab Curtains

Make your own drapes for any window—with any fabric! We'll show you how to sew your own curtains in just a few steps.
Spruce Up Your Windows with DIY Curtain Panels

How to Sew Curtain Panels

Learn how to sew curtains with easy measuring and simple sewing.
The Ultimate Guide to Sewing for Beginners

The Ultimate Guide to Sewing for Beginners

Like any DIY project, sewing is easier when you have the right tools.
How to Sew Box-Edge Cushions

How to Sew Box-Edge Cushions

Add comfort and style to seating with a box-edge cushion. This versatile sewing project can be used for window seat cushions, patio cushions, or even simple bench cushions for indoors or outdoors. While custom cushions can be pricey, this DIY cushion project will have you sitting pretty and saving money.
MIY Covered Button

MIY Covered Button

Learn how to cover buttons with your favorite fabrics to personalize your sewing and embroidery projects, and create cute gifts!

More Sewing Basics

Sewing Glossary

Sewing Glossary

Here's a great place to start on your mission to become a sewing expert.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com