Easy-to-Sew Bags for Every Occasion

We have all your bag needs covered with these adorable tote and purse patterns.
Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Log Cabin Tote Bag

A perfect scrappy tote, this bag uses strips in a Log Cabin block.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Canvas Tote Bag

For a durable and stylish tote, pair cotton canvas with a classic black print.

3 of 24

Large Patchwork Bag

Sew a spacious bag that meets all your needs. Two sets of inside pockets have room for keys, a notebook, a cell phone, and a planner, making this roomy carryall the perfect size for taking along on an all-day outing.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Market Bag

It's the perfect bag for: Toting home farmers' market bounty or groceries in an eco-friendly way.Add a special touch: Make this bag in two different sizes for versatility and choose sturdy fabrics for heavy-duty hauling.

5 of 24

Multipurpose Messenger Bag

It's the perfect bag for: A spur-of-the-moment road trip.Add a special touch: This bag can easily be adapted for your guy. Make the bag out of brown or gray wool for a masculine version.

6 of 24

Simple Six-Pocket Bag

It's the perfect bag for: All your everyday necessities.Add a special touch: Choose three colorful and coordinating fabrics for a chic, custom look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Trim It Tote

Pick a great base fabric, such as this black-and-white print designed by M'Liss Rae Hawley for Jo-Ann Stores. Have fun with ribbons and other trims to make your bag unique. This bag features velvet, silk, chenille, and grosgrain ribbon, selected from May Arts Ribbons, with appliqued leaves and knotted sheer silk for textural appeal.

8 of 24

Easy, Breezy Tote

Make this roomy tote bag by combining multicolor stripes and whimsical coordinates from the Kites fabric collection by Felicity Miller for Free Spirit.

9 of 24

Cinch It Tote

Pull-up straps and a roomy interior make for an easy-to-piece tote bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Small Treat Totes

Stumped over what to make from those irresistible fat quarters? They're the perfect size for these cute mini totes.

11 of 24

Handmade Backpack

Make a great back-to-school gift: Sew a handmade tote bag using fun fabrics and a bit of rope. Stitch a bunch of these small backpacks to complement a special outfit or to celebrate school colors.

12 of 24

Gray-and-Orange Gym Bag

Urban dwellers and busy moms alike will appreciate the functional features of this two-tone Ultrasuede bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Easy-to-Sew Tote Bag

This funky floral tote is as fashionable as it is functional. Bright pink, orange, and blue make this beginner purse perfect for spring or summer. Swap in brown and dark green for a fall-to-winter look.

14 of 24

Lunch Sack Gift Bags

We don't know which is more fun -- choosing the fabrics for these "lunch sack" gift bags or planning what treats they'll contain. For the closure, use a covered button, two or more stacked buttons, or vintage costume jewelry.

15 of 24

Easy Floral Tote

Made in minutes, these sturdy floral totes are as practical as they are lovely.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Embellished-Pocket Tote

The generous proportions and stylish design of this tote make it a welcome addition on any outing. A picture adds a personalized memory.

17 of 24

Lazy Days Tote

Stitch up an appealing bag that's the perfect size for carefree weekend days.

18 of 24

Drawstring Tote for Kids

Your little one will love carrying all his goodies around in this creative backpack.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Quick-Change Tote

Button-on handles make it a breeze to reverse this fantastic patchwork purse.

20 of 24

Roomy Tote Bag

Catch the eye of all your friends with this easy-to-sew bag perfect for all purposes.

21 of 24

Little Black Handbag

Little black handbags remain the perfect accessory for little black dresses. This brocade and beaded beauty, formal enough to turn heads at festive affairs, is also versatile enough to wear with jeans and a favorite cotton T-shirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Cute Checkered Backpack

This quilted backpack is an adorable accessory to carry all around town.

23 of 24

Cotton Drawstring Bag

Keep your wallet, keys, and cell phone safe in this darling quick-to-make bag.

24 of 24

Pretty-in-Pink Handbag

This delicate handbag will get admiring glances hanging from your shoulder. The detailed vintage style complements both fancy and casual wear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com