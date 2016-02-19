Easy-to-Sew Bags for Every Occasion
Log Cabin Tote Bag
A perfect scrappy tote, this bag uses strips in a Log Cabin block.
Canvas Tote Bag
For a durable and stylish tote, pair cotton canvas with a classic black print.
Large Patchwork Bag
Sew a spacious bag that meets all your needs. Two sets of inside pockets have room for keys, a notebook, a cell phone, and a planner, making this roomy carryall the perfect size for taking along on an all-day outing.
Market Bag
It's the perfect bag for: Toting home farmers' market bounty or groceries in an eco-friendly way.Add a special touch: Make this bag in two different sizes for versatility and choose sturdy fabrics for heavy-duty hauling.
Multipurpose Messenger Bag
It's the perfect bag for: A spur-of-the-moment road trip.Add a special touch: This bag can easily be adapted for your guy. Make the bag out of brown or gray wool for a masculine version.
Simple Six-Pocket Bag
It's the perfect bag for: All your everyday necessities.Add a special touch: Choose three colorful and coordinating fabrics for a chic, custom look.
Trim It Tote
Pick a great base fabric, such as this black-and-white print designed by M'Liss Rae Hawley for Jo-Ann Stores. Have fun with ribbons and other trims to make your bag unique. This bag features velvet, silk, chenille, and grosgrain ribbon, selected from May Arts Ribbons, with appliqued leaves and knotted sheer silk for textural appeal.
Easy, Breezy Tote
Make this roomy tote bag by combining multicolor stripes and whimsical coordinates from the Kites fabric collection by Felicity Miller for Free Spirit.
Cinch It Tote
Pull-up straps and a roomy interior make for an easy-to-piece tote bag.
Small Treat Totes
Stumped over what to make from those irresistible fat quarters? They're the perfect size for these cute mini totes.
Handmade Backpack
Make a great back-to-school gift: Sew a handmade tote bag using fun fabrics and a bit of rope. Stitch a bunch of these small backpacks to complement a special outfit or to celebrate school colors.
Gray-and-Orange Gym Bag
Urban dwellers and busy moms alike will appreciate the functional features of this two-tone Ultrasuede bag.
Easy-to-Sew Tote Bag
This funky floral tote is as fashionable as it is functional. Bright pink, orange, and blue make this beginner purse perfect for spring or summer. Swap in brown and dark green for a fall-to-winter look.
Lunch Sack Gift Bags
We don't know which is more fun -- choosing the fabrics for these "lunch sack" gift bags or planning what treats they'll contain. For the closure, use a covered button, two or more stacked buttons, or vintage costume jewelry.
Easy Floral Tote
Made in minutes, these sturdy floral totes are as practical as they are lovely.
Embellished-Pocket Tote
The generous proportions and stylish design of this tote make it a welcome addition on any outing. A picture adds a personalized memory.
Lazy Days Tote
Stitch up an appealing bag that's the perfect size for carefree weekend days.
Drawstring Tote for Kids
Your little one will love carrying all his goodies around in this creative backpack.
Quick-Change Tote
Button-on handles make it a breeze to reverse this fantastic patchwork purse.
Roomy Tote Bag
Catch the eye of all your friends with this easy-to-sew bag perfect for all purposes.
Little Black Handbag
Little black handbags remain the perfect accessory for little black dresses. This brocade and beaded beauty, formal enough to turn heads at festive affairs, is also versatile enough to wear with jeans and a favorite cotton T-shirt.
Cute Checkered Backpack
This quilted backpack is an adorable accessory to carry all around town.
Cotton Drawstring Bag
Keep your wallet, keys, and cell phone safe in this darling quick-to-make bag.
Pretty-in-Pink Handbag
This delicate handbag will get admiring glances hanging from your shoulder. The detailed vintage style complements both fancy and casual wear.