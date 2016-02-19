46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make, Even Beginners

Plain-Jane yo-yos are elevated to a new level when mounted on a painted artist's canvas and presented as a wall hanging. These handmade fabric yo-yos are assembled in an unorthodox manner; some are right side up and others are upside down to show off the colorful prints. Sew yo-yos together; then attach them to the edge of the frame with a staple gun. For a fast finish, skip the sewing and use a hot-glue gun to secure yo-yos.