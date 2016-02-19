46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make, Even Beginners
Simple Six-Pocket Bag
Make a DIY six-pocket bag that has space for everything you need to carry. This handmade bag uses three fabrics, so you can easily create a tote that matches your style.
Fabric Utensil Holder
This roll-up fabric pouch is an easy way to store whatever loose utensils and accessories you have laying around; it's also an easy way to transport them! Corral your eco-friendly utensils, reusable straws, or makeup brushes inside this clever utensil holder that has divided pockets to fit both narrow and wide items. Then roll it up and fasten the tie ends for compact storage.
DIY Envelope Clutch
This DIY envelope clutch is "sew" simple! All you need are three rectangles: one batting, one print for the exterior, and one print for the lining. Use it as a clutch while running errands, or toss it in your go-to travel bag.
Knot Bag
Add this simple carryall to your bag of sewing tricks. Pick two fabrics, one for the exterior and one for the lining, and whip up the trendy Japanese knot bag-inspired shape in a flash. Use it to transport your knitting supplies, or as a reusable grocery bag.
DIY Canvas Tote Bag
This DIY tote bag is easy to create but makes a big statement. We paired two neutral fabrics with a bold floral print to create a handy carryall that's perfect for your weekly farmers market finds, library books, or pool essentials.
Stitched House Pillows
Mixed patterns and free-handed stitches give these DIY pillows an eclectic charm. Use scraps of fabric to create small house shapes, then decorate with stitched felt doors and windows. We used a sewing machine for the main blocks of fabric, but these handmade pillows are small enough you could stitch them up by hand.
Stitched Face Pillows
Build a family portrait right on your couch with these adorable personalized face pillows! Use fabric paint and thick yarn to add hair and facial expressions to a set of plain pillow covers—no sewing machine required!
Reusable Snack Bag
Pack a lunch without wasting individual plastic bags! Whether you're packing a full meal or a quick bite to eat, these reusable snack bags are an eco-friendly option. You can seal the bags with velcro (no spilled snacks here!) and wash them as needed, thanks to a water-resistant inner liner. Pair this project with our no-sew beeswax food wraps to cut down on plastic use in other areas of the kitchen.
Reusable Sandwich Bag
Eliminate the need for plastic bags or containers with this washable, reusable sandwich wrap. You only need one piece of patterned fabric, a water-resistant liner, and a piece of velcro—and it's so easy to assemble! Make a few different sizes for your family and never worry about plastic waste while deciding what to pack for lunch!
Fabric Bunting Garland
Decorate your home with a sewn fabric bunting. The pieces are small enough that you only need to use fat quarters, and bias tape makes it a cinch to stitch together! Use fun floral prints to make a sweet addition to a girls' bedroom, or use festive patterns to create a DIY party decoration.
DIY Envelope Pillow
Upcycle a treasured shirt into a homemade piece of decor. Create your own DIY envelope pillow in just four simple steps. It's easy to customize the size of your pillow to fit any insert.
Felt Owl Pillow
Create a trio of adorable felt owls with just a few scraps of wool felt. These handmade toys require just a few simple hand stitches. Get our free template to create all three sizes.
DIY Lavender Eye Mask
This lavender-filled eye mask can be heated in the microwave or cooled in the freezer for ultimate stress relief. Make your own fabric eye mask with fleece, patterned material, and our homemade filling recipe.
Tissue-Pack Cover
Scraps of bright print fabric are perfect for hiding unsightly tissue packs. Make these DIY tissue covers to match your room, your car, or your office.
Coffee-Cup Cozy
Sweeten your morning jolt with a coffee-cup cozy in your choice of three delicious varieties. These aren't just for hot drinks—use them for your iced coffee drinks too!
Precious Pot Holders
Spice up someone's kitchen by gifting festive handmade pot holders and oven mitts. This makes a fun DIY Christmas gift or housewarming present.
Bright Bookend
Instead of standard bookends, sew sandbags from fun, colorful fabric to corral your books, files, and folders. Cut two 8x10-inch pieces of fabric, place right sides together, and sew three sides using 1/2-inch seam allowances. Turn right side out, then insert a sealable plastic bag filled with sand. Topstitch all around to finish.
Funky Journals
Camouflage the cover of a plain-Jane spiral notebook with fabric scraps to make a noteworthy fabric-covered journal.
Try Visible Mending
Just a little decorative mending is all it takes to give worn out clothes, curtains, or duvet covers new life. Get our basics for visible mending and darning socks. You'll only need to learn a few simple stitches.
Felt Cactus
Turn leftover crafts supplies into cute creations. Display this decorative felt cactus on your desk, book self, or coffee table. It's the perfect easy sewing project for beginners.
Sew a Pieced Pillow
Combine four fabrics to create a stunning pattern. This stylish pieced pillow can be customized with your favorite prints or colors. Make your own in an afternoon!
Hidden Tab Curtains
Dress up your windows with a set of DIY hidden tab curtains. Making your own drapes is as easy as picking your fabric and correctly measuring your space. We'll show you how!
Oilcloth Table Runner
Upgrade your table with this handmade oilcloth table runner. This easy-to-clean table linen is ideal for beginner sewers. It's ready in just three steps.
Easy, Breezy Tote
Make this roomy tote bag by combining multicolor stripes and whimsical coordinates. Customize it with any pattern and colors you like!
Cute Felt Fish
A school of these hand-stitched felt fish make an adorable birthday gift or handmade toy. Make them using brightly colored felt and few simple embroidery stitches.
Yo-Yo Art
Plain-Jane yo-yos are elevated to a new level when mounted on a painted artist's canvas and presented as a wall hanging. These handmade fabric yo-yos are assembled in an unorthodox manner; some are right side up and others are upside down to show off the colorful prints. Sew yo-yos together; then attach them to the edge of the frame with a staple gun. For a fast finish, skip the sewing and use a hot-glue gun to secure yo-yos.
Patterned Pillow
This pillow and the two pillows that follow were all designed by Judy Sams Sohn. Judy mixed prints from designer Patty Young's Mezzanine collection for Michael Miller fabrics.
Square Pillow
Judy used a design wall to choose her prints so that she could move them around until she was pleased with the combination for this pillow. If you don't have a design wall, use a piece of cotton flannel on a vertical surface.
Rickrack Pillow
This design pairs a large-scale pattern with a small-scale pattern for added interest. Extra-large rickrack frames each of the fabrics.
iPod Holder
Tuck-away pockets protect tune players and ear buds in a simple clip-on carrier. With the swivel hook that snaps onto jeans or totes, your music will go where you go. You'll want to make oodles for gifts or fashion accessories in today's bright paisleys, polka dots, or florals.
Stylish Patchwork Bag
Sew with your favorite fabrics to to stitch up a stylish patchwork bag.