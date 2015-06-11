How to Sew a Soothing Lavender Eye Mask to Help You Relax at Home

Create a cozy lavender-filled eye mask to help you relax, fall asleep easier, or unwind after a long day. Made with soft fleece fabric and cotton, these filled sleep masks can be customized with your favorite herbs and essential oils. Create your own blend or choose from one of our simple filler recipes. Flaxseed makes the base for the filling and you’ll need about one cup per mask. Designed to be used warm (simply heat in the microwave), cold, or at room temperature, these easy-to-sew masks are ideal for an at-home spa day or make inexpensive handmade gifts. Make your own DIY eye mask in just three simple steps.

Image zoom Jacob Fox

How to Sew an Eye Mask

Supplies Needed

3/8 yard knit-back fleece, such as Minky Fleece, $10.49 per yard, Joann

3/8 cotton fabric

Fine-point permanent marking pen

Scissors

Quilter’s pins

Sewing machine

Thread

Natural filler mix

Natural Eye Mask Filler Mix

1/3 to 1/2 cup flaxseed

1/3 to 1/2 cup dried lavender buds, such as Bulk Dried Lavender Bud, starting at $10.49, Etsy

1 to 2 tablespoons dried peppermint leaves (optional)

1 to 2 tablespoons dried rose petals (optional)

1 to 4 drops lavender oil (depending on desired strength of fragrance)

Finished Eye Mask Size and Tips

The finished medium eye mask will by 4-1/4 inches x 8-1/4 inches and the large mask will be 4-1/2 inches x 9-1/4 inches.

Quantities are for 58/59 inch-wide fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4 inch seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few simple sewing skills and these how-to instructions, you can create your own relaxing eye pillows. You should be able to complete this sewing project in about an hour.

Step 1: Cut Your Fabrics

Pattern A is for a medium-size eye pillow and Pattern B is for a large-size eye pillow. Be sure to transfer the dots (matching points) marked on the patterns to the templates, then to the fabric pieces. From knit-back fleece and cotton fabric, cut one each of Pattern A or B.

Step 2: Sew Eye Mask

Place Pattern A or B template on fabric, wrong side up, matching pattern grainline with a lengthwise grain of the fabric. (This ensures that the nap of the fabric will lie in the same direction.) Use a fine-point permanent marking pen to trace the pattern onto the fabric. Cut out fabric shapes just inside drawn lines. Set stitch length at 2.5 to 3.0 mm (about 8 to 10 stitches per inch); pin pair together and sew, leaving an opening for turning between dots, as shown on the pattern. Clip seam allowances on curved areas. Turn to the right side.

Step 3: Assemble Your Eye Mask

Insert the end of a small funnel into the eye pillow opening. Using selected filler, fill the eye pillow to the desired level. Experiment with different herbs and combinations of herbs like jasmine, hops, lemon balm, spearmint, rosemary, or marjoram. Do not overfill. Hand-sew opening closed with a tightly stitched seam.

Try one of our blends:

Refreshing Eye-Pillow Mix: flaxseed, lavender buds, dried rose petals, dried peppermint leaves, and a few drops lavender oil.

Calming Eye-Pillow Mix: flaxseed, lavender buds, dried peppermint leaves, and a few drops lavender oil.

Sleepytime Eye-Pillow Mix: flaxseed, lavender buds, dried chamomile leaves, dried rose petals, and a few drops lavender oil.

One cup flaxseed may be used on its own as a filler for the pillow. Adding more flaxseed to any mixture provides more "weight" when the pillow rests on the eyes, which some may find very soothing.

You can heat the eye pillow in the microwave (1/2 to 1 minute) or cool it in the freezer for at least 2 hours for added relief. Be sure not to overheat the eye mask to avoid burns. We recommend checking it after 15 seconds. To maintain the scent longer, store eye pillows in a resealable plastic bag. Herb-filled eye masks can retain their scent for at least six months.