How to Make Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Until recently, I began my nighttime skincare routine by using a wipe to remove my makeup before applying my cleansers and serums. But once I learned how wasteful the wipes actually are, I realized I needed to make a change. Approximately 1.3 billion single-use wipes are thrown away every day—that's a total of 7.6 billion pounds of wipes added to the landfill per year.

So while they certainly are convenient, traditional makeup removing wipes and round cotton pads are no friend to the environment. Luckily, there's a solution that's just as convenient. You can actually make your own reusable makeup remover pads at home!

We'll show you how to sew your own set of reusable cloths that you can use with any makeup remover you like: I like to use the Makeup Melt balm ($28, Tula). Once you've used a few cloth pads, toss them in the washing machine on a quick gentle cycle and reuse them again and again.

How to Make DIY Makeup Remover Pads

Supplies Needed

Double gauze (¼ yard)

Organic bamboo terry (¼ yard)

Ruler

Cutting mat

Rotary cutter

Pins or clips

Thread

Sewing machine

Scissors

Iron

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to make your own set of makeup remover pads. You should be able to complete the easy sewing project in under an hour.

Step 1: Prep Fabric

To make the DIY makeup remover pads, you'll need half a yard each of double gauze fabric and an organic bamboo terry fabric. Prewash and dry both fabrics, then lay the fabrics down with right sides together. Cut the fabric into 4-inch squares. You'll need one square of each fabric for each makeup remover pad you want to make: We suggest making one for each day of the week, so you only have to wash them once a week.

Step 2: Sew Fabric Squares

Once you've cut the fabric squares, place one gauze square on top of a terry square with right sides together and clip or pin the fabric in place. Use a ¼-inch seam allowance to sew around all four edges, leaving a one-inch opening on one side. Clip the corners and turn the pad right side out. Repeat this step for each pad you want to make.

Step 3: Finish Sewing Pads