Sewing Accessories

46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make, Even Beginners
You don't need to be a seamstress to make these!
Our Best Pincushions
Pincushions are a sewing necessity. Why not make one that's as creative as you are? Pick one of our patterns to create your own sewing sidekick.
Free Sewing Patterns: 13 Handmade Bags for Every Occasion
We'll show you how to sew a bag you'll use every day.
Sew a Playful iPod Holder
Tuck-away pockets protect tune players and ear buds in a simple clip-on carrier.
Adorable Baby Blocks
Add a handmade touch of wonder for baby by sewing a dozen or more of these soft, poly-fiber-filled play blocks.
Princess Shirt Crown Applique
Girly and fun, this little pink appliqued tiara is the perfect embellishment to a plain pink tee.