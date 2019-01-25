Sewing Accessories

Construct fashionable accessories with our free patterns and instructions.

Most Recent

46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make

46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make, Even Beginners

You don't need to be a seamstress to make these!
Our Best Pincushions

Pincushions are a sewing necessity. Why not make one that's as creative as you are? Pick one of our patterns to create your own sewing sidekick.
Free Sewing Patterns: 13 Handmade Bags for Every Occasion

We'll show you how to sew a bag you'll use every day.
Sew a Playful iPod Holder

Tuck-away pockets protect tune players and ear buds in a simple clip-on carrier.
Adorable Baby Blocks

Add a handmade touch of wonder for baby by sewing a dozen or more of these soft, poly-fiber-filled play blocks.
Princess Shirt Crown Applique

Girly and fun, this little pink appliqued tiara is the perfect embellishment to a plain pink tee.

More Sewing Accessories

How to Make This Pretty Oversized Canvas Bag You'll Take Everywhere

It's roomy enough to stash all your essentials.
This DIY Envelope Clutch Is Just the Right Size For Your Essentials

It's sew easy to make!
How to Sew a Soothing Lavender Eye Mask to Help You Relax at Home

Easy Fabric Knot Bag

Turn Your Old Jeans into a Cozy (and Durable) DIY Dog Bed

Little Black Handbag

Tissue-Pack Cover

Scraps of bright print fabric are perfect for hiding unsightly tissue packs. Make them to match your room, your car, or your office.

All Sewing Accessories

Easy-to-Sew Reusable Gift Bag

