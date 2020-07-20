Sewing

Get free patterns and instructions for beautiful sewing projects. Sew small projects in a weekend, such as stylish pillows and trendy tote bags. Or work on a larger quilt or table runner for pretty home decor.

Most Recent

How One 13-Year-Old Is Using His Sewing Skills (and Giving Spirit) to Help Hospitals in Need

He's already made 75 face masks to donate.
It's a Perfect Time to Finally Learn How to Sew—Check Out 5 Top-Rated Machines for Beginners

Learn a new skill while social distancing.
Learn How to Quilt with These Free (Beginner-Friendly!) Online Classes

Quilting can help you relax while you’re social distancing.
How to Make Your Own Face Mask, No Sewing Skills Required

The CDC now recommends wearing a cloth mask in public.
Visible Mending Is a Beautiful Way to Repair Your Clothes

Here are the basics of this sustainable (and pretty!) trend.
How to Make a Weighted Blanket

Stop tossing and turning! Weighted blankets can help you get a better night of sleep at last. Make one specifically customized to your body weight with our how-to instructions.
More Sewing

46 Easy Sewing Projects Anyone Can Make

You don't need to be a seamstress to make these!
Make Your Own Simple Six-Pocket Bag

You've tote-ally got this easy sewing project.
Spruce Up Your Windows with DIY Curtain Panels

The Ultimate Guide to Sewing for Beginners

Free Sewing Patterns: 13 Handmade Bags for Every Occasion

Easy Fabric Knot Bag

How to Make a Tall Felt Cactus

This tall soft-sculpture version looks realistic, yet is constructed from wool felt.

All Sewing

How to Sew a Cloth Face Mask at Home

Kind of easy
How to Make Hidden Tab Curtains

Kind of easy
How to Make an Envelope Pillow Cover

Easy
Make a Machine-Washable Wrap for All Your Utensils

Kind of easy
How to Make Cute House Pillows

Kind of easy
Make a Cute Felt Owl Pillow

Kind of easy
Stitched Face Pillows

Kind of easy
Refresh Your Old Furniture with These Tips on How to Reupholster a Chair

Kind of easy
How to Sew a Pieced Pillow

How to Make a Pretty Pouf Ottoman for Less Than $50

Our Best Pincushions

Free Quilt Patterns for Bed-Size Quilts and Throws

Free Quilt Patterns for Babies and Kids

Quilt Patterns We Love

Ruffle Pillow

Sew a Playful iPod Holder

Adorable Baby Blocks

How to Make a Versatile Drawstring Bag in Two Simple Steps

Princess Shirt Crown Applique

Make a DIY Canvas Tote Bag

How to Make Reusable Snack Bags and Sandwich Wraps

Make a DIY Envelope Clutch

How to Sew a Soothing Lavender Eye Mask to Help You Relax at Home

Make a Cozy DIY Dog Bed

Tissue-Pack Cover

