8 New Projects from Scrapbooks etc.
Short on scrapbooking time? Try adapting one of these designs.
Child's Smile A simple smile from a child is all you need to make this scrapbook page great.
Day with a Child Collect a day of photos with your child or friend in this colorful scrapbook page.
You've Got a Friend in Me Capture the unconditional love of friendship with this crafty scrapbook page.
Silly Moments Remember silly moments with this nutty scrapbook page.
Favorite Toy or Animal Make your favorite toy or animal the star with this scrapbook page.
A Child's Love Express your love, hugs, and kisses with this adorable scrapbook page.
Cherished Baby Days Show your love with this intimate scrapbook page.
Sisters Cherish a moment between sisters with this darling scrapbook page.
