Exclusive Online Designs

Check here for never-before-published projects and ideas that correspond with features in Better Homes and Gardens' Scrapbooks etc. magazine

Advertisement

September 2004

You might choose to create a special display of old recipes and photos.

Preserve the past with these creative shadowboxes.

August 2004

Scrapbook your child's works of art in fun and effective ways.

View this slide show

June 2004

Add one of our playful summer embellishments to your layouts for pages that pack a punch.

View these stories

April 2004

Create one or all of these love-inspired scrapbooking pages.

February 2004

Short on scrapbooking time? Try adapting one of these designs.

January 2004

Turn snowy snapshots into inviting scrapbooks with these three inventive designs.

October 2003

Bring the warmth of autumn to your scrapbook with these seasonal ideas and creative lettering techniques.

August 2003

Make your summer last forever with these unique designs and ideas.

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com