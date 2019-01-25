Quilting

Learn easy quilting basics. Then download our free quilt patterns and instructions to make your own quilts and throws.

Most Recent

Free Quilt Patterns for Bed-Size Quilts and Throws

Free Quilt Patterns for Bed-Size Quilts and Throws

Curl up with one of these handmade bed-size quilts and quilted throws. Each project comes with free quilt patterns and step-by-step instructions.
Free Quilt Patterns for Babies and Kids

Free Quilt Patterns for Babies and Kids

Use our step-by-step instructions and free quilt patterns to make sweet quilts for a baby in your life.
Quilt Patterns We Love

Quilt Patterns We Love

We love quilts! Here you will find a collection of some of our favorites. Each project comes with free quilt patterns and step-by-step instructions.
MIY Covered Button

MIY Covered Button

Learn how to cover buttons with your favorite fabrics to personalize your sewing and embroidery projects, and create cute gifts!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com