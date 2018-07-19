Step 3

To hang the balloon garland, tie a long piece of string to each end. Decide where you want to hang the garland, then have a partner hold the garland against the wall (or set it on the floor, against the wall, if you’re party-prepping by yourself) and make a small pencil mark at each end. Attach a hook to the wall at each mark, and use the strings to tie the garland to the hooks. Once the garland is hung securely, make a greenery balloon garland by filling in spaces with flowers or purchased greenery that matches the color scheme. We’re obsessed with how the peonies and sprigs of greenery make this garland pop! If you have leftover flowers, try making a fresh flower garland.