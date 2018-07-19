Hosting a Party? Make a DIY Balloon Garland in Under an Hour

Go all-out for your next party with a DIY balloon garland. It may look intimidating, but our easy party hack makes it a cinch to create this party decoration. We'll show you how to make a balloon garland in under an hour—it’s that simple!

By BH&G Crafts Editors
Updated January 30, 2020
This inexpensive balloon garland backdrop is a simple DIY project that adds major impact to your party. A bag of purchased balloons and a strip of balloon garland tape transform into a gorgeous party garland in under an hour! We used balloons in various shades of pink then used a long strip of balloon garland tape to create the body of the garland. Fill in with a few fresh flowers (we chose oversize peonies) and sprigs of greenery, then hang it above the food table or serving area for a handmade party decoration that makes a big statement.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Prepare the balloons

Start with a few packages of balloons that match the theme of your party; we used shades of pink and gold balloons ($12.99, Amazon) for a champagne-themed party, but you can use any combination that fits your party vibe. Blow up the balloons (yes, all of them!) or invest in a balloon pump to save your breath. We found that blowing the balloons only two-thirds of the way up made it easier to attach them to the garland—be careful not to over-inflate! Keep the balloons small enough that added flowers or greenery don’t get lost.

Step 2

Assemble garland

The secret to an over-the-top, professional-looking balloon garland is the balloon garland tape, ($6.98, Amazon)—seriously, this stuff is magical. Look for the tape at your local party store (it’s probably next to the balloons). Cut a strip of the tape that measures the length you want the finished garland to be. Starting at one end, pop the tied openings of the balloons through the small holes in the tape, alternating colors and sizes of balloons. When the garland is full, it’s time to hang it and add the embellishments!  

Step 3

Step 3: Display

To hang the balloon garland, tie a long piece of string to each end. Decide where you want to hang the garland, then have a partner hold the garland against the wall (or set it on the floor, against the wall, if you’re party-prepping by yourself) and make a small pencil mark at each end. Attach a hook to the wall at each mark, and use the strings to tie the garland to the hooks. Once the garland is hung securely, make a greenery balloon garland by filling in spaces with flowers or purchased greenery that matches the color scheme. We’re obsessed with how the peonies and sprigs of greenery make this garland pop! If you have leftover flowers, try making a fresh flower garland.

