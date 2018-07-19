Hosting a Party? Make a DIY Balloon Garland in Under an Hour
Go all-out for your next party with a DIY balloon garland. It may look intimidating, but our easy party hack makes it a cinch to create this party decoration. We'll show you how to make a balloon garland in under an hour—it’s that simple!
This inexpensive balloon garland backdrop is a simple DIY project that adds major impact to your party. A bag of purchased balloons and a strip of balloon garland tape transform into a gorgeous party garland in under an hour! We used balloons in various shades of pink then used a long strip of balloon garland tape to create the body of the garland. Fill in with a few fresh flowers (we chose oversize peonies) and sprigs of greenery, then hang it above the food table or serving area for a handmade party decoration that makes a big statement.
