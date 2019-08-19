How to Make a Painted Pinecone Flower Wreath

Turn a plain pile of pinecones into a colorful wreath for fall. Make your own pinecone flower wreath just three quick steps!

By BH&amp;G Crafts Editors
Updated April 27, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Usually, we’re picking up pinecones from the yard to make natural wreaths—but this time, we’re upcycling them into a colorful display that's perfect for your front porch. We’ll show you how to cut and paint a set of pinecone "flowers" (they look just like zinnias!) to decorate your new rainbow wreath. This pinecone wreath looks great indoors or out, and you can easily customize it to match your outdoor decor—or paint the pinecones the same colors as the fall flowers in your front yard!

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 3 hrs
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 1

Cut and Paint Pinecones

Making pinecone wreath flowers is surprisingly easy, as long as you have heavy-duty scissors. To make, cut each pinecone into one-inch sections to create flat "flower" layers. Make as many flowers as you want (we used approximately 16 for our wreath), then divide the cut pinecone flowers and whole pinecones into piles.

Lay down a protective surface (or head outside!) and spray paint each pile of pinecones a different color. You may need to let them dry and then flip the pieces over to fully cover them. Let the pieces dry completely before continuing.

Editor's Tip: Don't have a space to spray paint? Try making dyed pinecones instead! 

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Step 2

Attach Pinecones to Wreath

When all the painted pinecones are dry, use florists wire to attach them to a wreath form. Loop the wire around the center of the whole pinecone before threading the wire through the wreath to attach. We covered the wreath form with whole pinecones (in rainbow order!) and then accessorized by gluing the pinecone flowers to the top of the wreath. 

Step 3

Let Dry and Hang

Let all the glue dry before you lift the pinecone wreath so the flowers don't slide off. When the wreath is totally dry (this should take 2-3 hours), it's ready to display!  To hang your DIY pinecone flower wreath, attach a heavy-duty hook to your door. 

Editor's Tip: To store your wreath, attach the decoration to a wire hanger using florists wire, and cover the wreath and hanger in plastic trash bags to protect the wreath from dust. Hang in the back of a closet and simply unwrap the wreath to display.

