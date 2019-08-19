Step 1

Making pinecone wreath flowers is surprisingly easy, as long as you have heavy-duty scissors. To make, cut each pinecone into one-inch sections to create flat "flower" layers. Make as many flowers as you want (we used approximately 16 for our wreath), then divide the cut pinecone flowers and whole pinecones into piles.

Lay down a protective surface (or head outside!) and spray paint each pile of pinecones a different color. You may need to let them dry and then flip the pieces over to fully cover them. Let the pieces dry completely before continuing.

Editor's Tip: Don't have a space to spray paint? Try making dyed pinecones instead!