Make This Fall Magnolia Wreath In Less Than an Hour

Plus, it's cheaper than buying one at the store!

By Emily VanSchmus Sonja Carmon Eddie Ross and Anna Forkum
November 13, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

You don't have to buy a brand-new fall wreath for your front door this season. We'll show you how to create a vibrant DIY design that'll have all the neighbors asking where you got it. Combine real magnolia leaves with faux greenery and other foliage to make a stunning statement piece for your fall front door. The best part? You can have it put together and on display in less than an hour!

While you can make this wreath with fresh foliage, we recommend using faux or dried materials so you can hang it up year after year. Plus, using a mix of faux materials is an easy way to keep the cost down, so you can make your own wreath for much cheaper than a store-bought version. This is the perfect fall afternoon craft, so grab your greenery, a simple grapevine wreath, and start arranging.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prepare Magnolia Bundles

Start by creating several wide bundles of magnolia leaves and greenery to layer on top of the wreath form. Real magnolia leaves are the star of this wreath—if you don't have access to fresh magnolia foliage, you can find inexpensive preserved magnolia leaves ($7, Amazon) to use instead. 

Group 3-4 magnolia leaves together and use crafts wire ($6, Amazon) to wire the stems together. Fan out the leaves so the bundles are as wide as possible; this will make the finished wreath look more full. Make enough bundles to cover the entire wreath (likely 15-20, depending on the size of your wreath form). 

Step 2

Assemble Greenery Bundles

Once you've made enough magnolia bundles to cover the surface of the wreath, make about half as many bundles of faux floral and greenery to fill out the wreath. We used faux lamb's ear ($13, Amazon), small white faux flowers, and faux lavender ($7, Amazon), but you can use any kind you like. Use crafts wire to bundle together cut sprigs of each, forming bundles about the same size as the magnolia versions. 

Step 3

Attach Foliage to Wreath

To assemble the wreath, grab a plain wreath form. We used a basic grapevine twig wreath ($15 for a 2-pack, Amazon), but since you'll be covering the entire wreath, you can use any kind of form you have on hand. Begin wiring the magnolia bundles to the wreath form, filling in with a few greenery bundles as you go. Do this all the way around until the entire wreath form is covered, making more bundles as necessary. 

Step 4

Add Embellishments

Once you've attached all the bundles to the form, your wreath is finished. You can stop here and display the wreath as-is if you like, or add a few embellishments to really play up the fall feel. We used hot glue and wire to tuck a few lotus pods and Chinese lantern pods into the leaves. When you're done, carefully pick up the wreath to make sure everything is securely attached, then hang it on your front door and add more embellishments or greenery as needed to fill any gaps. 

