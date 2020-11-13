Make This Fall Magnolia Wreath In Less Than an Hour

You don't have to buy a brand-new fall wreath for your front door this season. We'll show you how to create a vibrant DIY design that'll have all the neighbors asking where you got it. Combine real magnolia leaves with faux greenery and other foliage to make a stunning statement piece for your fall front door. The best part? You can have it put together and on display in less than an hour!

While you can make this wreath with fresh foliage, we recommend using faux or dried materials so you can hang it up year after year. Plus, using a mix of faux materials is an easy way to keep the cost down, so you can make your own wreath for much cheaper than a store-bought version. This is the perfect fall afternoon craft, so grab your greenery, a simple grapevine wreath, and start arranging.