How to Make a Faux Cherry Blossom Wreath That's Perfect for Spring
A few supplies from the crafts store are all you need to create this lasting spring wreath.
Every year thousands of pink cherry blossom trees bloom in Washington, D.C., and visitors from across the country flock to see the spring flowers. Even if you're not planning a trip to D.C., you can still bring the beauty of the famous blossoms to your home. Craft this spring wreath using faux florals and an inexpensive grapevine wreath form. We used two types of artificial cherry blossom stems to create a lasting decoration you can display year after year. Customize your finished wreath with a metallic or patterned ribbon and hang it on your door.
How to Make a Cherry Blossom Wreath
Supplies Needed
- Faux cherry blossom stems
- Wire clippers
- Florists wire
- Grapevine wreath
- Ribbon
- Scissors
Step-by-Step Directions
Follow these easy instructions to make your own colorful artificial flower wreath. You should be able to complete this cherry blossom wreath project in under an hour.
Step 1: Prepare Bundles
To cover an 18-inch wreath form, you'll need about eight cherry blossom branches. We used four stems with large flowers (similar to this 18-inch two-tone blossom stem, $12, ) and four stems with smaller cherry blossoms (similar to this Beauty Cherry Blossom Stem, $9, Michaels). Gather your stems and trim excess length. You'll want to leave about 5 inches at the end of each stem. Bundle 4-6 cut stems together and secure with florists wire ($6, Walmart). We used eight bunches to cover the wreath. We recommend laying them down on the wreath before you start securing them to the form to ensure you have enough.
Step 2: Assemble Wreath
Tuck the bunches into the grapevine wreath form ($5, Michaels) and secure with florists wire. Repeat, covering previous stems, until you've filled the wreath. Add extra cherry blossom sprigs to fill any gaps. Cut pieces of florists wire and twist them around any loose stems to secure.
Related: Make a Colorful Faux Peony Wreath
Step 3: Finish and Hang
Once the entire form is covered, gently lift the wreath and hold it vertically to make sure the wired bunches stay in place. Secure with additional florists wire as needed. Cut ribbon to create a hanging loop (we used a 24-inch piece of ribbon to fit our door). String ribbon through the center of the wreath and tie a knot at the top. Trim ends of the ribbon at an angle. To hang your finished spring wreath, use a hook or hanger. Use our helpful wreath-hanging tips to display your finished wreath without damaging your front door.
Comments