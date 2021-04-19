How to Make a Faux Cherry Blossom Wreath That's Perfect for Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every year thousands of pink cherry blossom trees bloom in Washington, D.C., and visitors from across the country flock to see the spring flowers. Even if you're not planning a trip to D.C., you can still bring the beauty of the famous blossoms to your home. Craft this spring wreath using faux florals and an inexpensive grapevine wreath form. We used two types of artificial cherry blossom stems to create a lasting decoration you can display year after year. Customize your finished wreath with a metallic or patterned ribbon and hang it on your door.

pink wreath white door Credit: Marty Baldwin

How to Make a Cherry Blossom Wreath

Supplies Needed

Faux cherry blossom stems

Wire clippers

Florists wire

Grapevine wreath

Ribbon

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to make your own colorful artificial flower wreath. You should be able to complete this cherry blossom wreath project in under an hour.

Step 1: Prepare Bundles

To cover an 18-inch wreath form, you'll need about eight cherry blossom branches. We used four stems with large flowers (similar to this 18-inch two-tone blossom stem, $12, ) and four stems with smaller cherry blossoms (similar to this Beauty Cherry Blossom Stem, $9, Michaels). Gather your stems and trim excess length. You'll want to leave about 5 inches at the end of each stem. Bundle 4-6 cut stems together and secure with florists wire ($6, Walmart). We used eight bunches to cover the wreath. We recommend laying them down on the wreath before you start securing them to the form to ensure you have enough.

Step 2: Assemble Wreath

Tuck the bunches into the grapevine wreath form ($5, Michaels) and secure with florists wire. Repeat, covering previous stems, until you've filled the wreath. Add extra cherry blossom sprigs to fill any gaps. Cut pieces of florists wire and twist them around any loose stems to secure.

Step 3: Finish and Hang