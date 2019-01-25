Make This Fall Magnolia Wreath In Less Than an Hour
It's cheaper than buying a fancy wreath!
Make This Stunning Sunflower Wreath in Less Than an Hour
Brighten your front door with a floral-inspired focal point.
How to Make a Dried Hydrangea Wreath
Hydrangeas are gorgeous, but they only bloom for a short period of time. This year, use dried hydrangeas to create a gorgeous floral wreath that can be displayed year-round.
How to Make a Painted Pinecone Flower Wreath
Pinecones aren't just for fall!
How to Make a Lamb's Ear Wreath
A few sprigs of artificial lamb's ear and a wire frame become a modern greenery wreath in just three simple steps.
How to Make a White Berry Wreath
Add the finishing touch to your fall front porch with a lasting white berry wreath. We'll show you how to make your own in three simple steps.