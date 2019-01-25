Wreaths

Creative wreath ideas for holidays of every season.

Most Recent

Make This Fall Magnolia Wreath In Less Than an Hour

Make This Fall Magnolia Wreath In Less Than an Hour

It's cheaper than buying a fancy wreath!
Make This Stunning Sunflower Wreath in Less Than an Hour

Make This Stunning Sunflower Wreath in Less Than an Hour

Brighten your front door with a floral-inspired focal point.
How to Make a Dried Hydrangea Wreath

How to Make a Dried Hydrangea Wreath

Hydrangeas are gorgeous, but they only bloom for a short period of time. This year, use dried hydrangeas to create a gorgeous floral wreath that can be displayed year-round.
See How to Make a Rainbow Pinecone Flower Wreath That's Perfect for Summer

How to Make a Painted Pinecone Flower Wreath

Pinecones aren't just for fall!
How to Make a Lamb's Ear Wreath

How to Make a Lamb's Ear Wreath

A few sprigs of artificial lamb's ear and a wire frame become a modern greenery wreath in just three simple steps.
How to Make a White Berry Wreath

How to Make a White Berry Wreath

Add the finishing touch to your fall front porch with a lasting white berry wreath. We'll show you how to make your own in three simple steps.

More Wreaths

Make a DIY Faux Boxwood Wreath for Your Front Door

Make a DIY Faux Boxwood Wreath for Your Front Door

This wreath is perfect for spring!
This Simple Evergreen Wreath Hack Is So Genius

This Simple Evergreen Wreath Hack Is So Genius

Accented with whitewashed pinecones and berries, this DIY evergreen wreath celebrates the best of the fall and winter seasons. And you won't believe the easy wreath base—it's made from cardboard to save you money!
This DIY Cotton Wreath Comes Together in Minutes

This DIY Cotton Wreath Comes Together in Minutes

This Metallic Magnolia Leaf Wreath is the Holiday Decoration Your House Needs

How to Make a Metallic-Finish Magnolia Leaf Wreath

Decorate with Handmade Wreaths

Decorate with Handmade Wreaths

30 Modern Fall Wreath Ideas to Update Your Front Door

30 Modern Fall Wreath Ideas to Update Your Front Door

Deck the Halls with This Easy DIY Cookie Cutter Wreath

Who knew you could use cookie cutters this way?!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com