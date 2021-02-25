How to Make a Colorful Dried Flower Wreath

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This easy wreath idea makes the most of colorful dried flowers. You can find an array of dyed grasses and flowers in crafts shops and online. We used dried pampas grass, preserved baby's breath, bunny tails, and pink strawflowers to create an impactful door decoration that can stay up all year. You can customize this farmhouse flower wreath with your favorite colors and types of flowers—because they're dried and preserved, they'll look as good as the day they were picked!

How to Make a Dried Flower Wreath

Sunburst grapevine wreath

Matte white spray paint

Assorted dried grasses and flowers

Florists wire

Wire cutters

Floral scissors

Hot glue gun

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own handmade wreath. Customize your easy project with your favorite dried flowers.

Step 1: Paint Wreath

In a well-ventilated area (or outside), lay down a protective surface. Place a sunburst grapevine wreath ($20, Joann) on the surface and spray paint it matte white. Let the wreath form dry completely before continuing.

Safety Tip: Always use spray paint in a well-ventilated area or outside. Wear a protective mask and gloves, and cover any surrounding surfaces to protect against the excess spray.

Step 2: Make Bunches

For the pink dried flower bundles, we used preserved baby's breath (from $6, Etsy), mini strawflowers ($8, Etsy), and dried arrow grass. Arrange a few sprigs of each flower and secure bundles with florists wire ($3, Michaels). Trim the stems to about 2 inches long so you can tuck them into the wreath form.

Step 3: Assemble Wreath