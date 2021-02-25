How to Make a Colorful Dried Flower Wreath
This easy DIY will last all season long.
This easy wreath idea makes the most of colorful dried flowers. You can find an array of dyed grasses and flowers in crafts shops and online. We used dried pampas grass, preserved baby's breath, bunny tails, and pink strawflowers to create an impactful door decoration that can stay up all year. You can customize this farmhouse flower wreath with your favorite colors and types of flowers—because they're dried and preserved, they'll look as good as the day they were picked!
How to Make a Dried Flower Wreath
- Sunburst grapevine wreath
- Matte white spray paint
- Assorted dried grasses and flowers
- Florists wire
- Wire cutters
- Floral scissors
- Hot glue gun
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own handmade wreath. Customize your easy project with your favorite dried flowers.
Step 1: Paint Wreath
In a well-ventilated area (or outside), lay down a protective surface. Place a sunburst grapevine wreath ($20, Joann) on the surface and spray paint it matte white. Let the wreath form dry completely before continuing.
Safety Tip: Always use spray paint in a well-ventilated area or outside. Wear a protective mask and gloves, and cover any surrounding surfaces to protect against the excess spray.
Step 2: Make Bunches
To create the first two bundles, we used dried pampas grass (from $22, Etsy), blue star grass ($10, Magnolia), bunny tails ($25 for 50, Etsy), and a few sprigs of pink dried arrow grass ($15, Etsy). Gather a few sprigs of each and secure with florists wire to create groupings. Use floral scissors to trim the stems so they are short and uniform.
For the pink dried flower bundles, we used preserved baby's breath (from $6, Etsy), mini strawflowers ($8, Etsy), and dried arrow grass. Arrange a few sprigs of each flower and secure bundles with florists wire ($3, Michaels). Trim the stems to about 2 inches long so you can tuck them into the wreath form.
Step 3: Assemble Wreath
Arrange the first two bundles on the bottom of the wreath form. Once you're happy with the placement, use florists wire to secure the bunches to the wreath. Add a dab of hot glue to secure any stray branches. Place the pink flower bundles on top of the dried grasses and secure them with florists wire and hot glue. Fill in holes and bare spots with cut flower bunches and additional sprigs of pampas grass. To hang your finished wreath, create a loop with a length of florists wire and display.
