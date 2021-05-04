Mother Nature Inspires This Artist's Beautiful Botanical Artwork

Whether it's a peacock with a vivid cascading tail or a colorful portrait of Frida Kahlo, each piece of whimsical artwork created by Bridget Collins is unique and extraordinary. It leaves you wondering, does she use watercolor paints to create every color of the rainbow? Or maybe she uses papier-mâché to create the 3D textures on the paper. Collins actually creates these masterpieces with foraged plants and flowers, which has helped her become known as Flora Forager.

goldfish made out of flowers peacock made out of flowers

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Collins Right: Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Collins

Collins, a mom of three boys, started making pieces back in 2008. "I was walking through my garden one day, with my first little boy, who was 1, and saw a goldfish in the flowers," Collins explains. "Then, I looked again and realized my brain was playing tricks on me. It was an orange poppy whose shiny petals looked like fins. I brought it inside and put the petals on a page like fins and painted the body. Over the years, I played around with other animals and scenes, started posting on Instagram, and Flora Forager came about," Collins says. "It started as my Instagram moniker, and it's stuck!"

woman made out of flowers bridget collins wearing a flower crown frida kahlo made out of flowers

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Collins Center: Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Collins Right: Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Collins

On her Instagram, @Flora.Forager, which boasts more than 200,000 flowers, Collins showcases her botanical artworks and paintings as well as other parts of her life, like her home-baked treats, flower fields, and selfies displaying her DIY flower crowns. Collins forages from parks, gardens, and other spaces in Seattle. "When I am foraging, I generally only take one or two flowers for an artwork, and only if they're sustainable," Collins says. "It's best to leave nature as close to how it was when you found it." Collins also uses flowers from bouquets and her garden, which has lavender, foxgloves, hydrangeas, hollyhocks, and more for her art. "[My] mom has a rose garden filled with David Austen and old world roses that you can wade through and walk under," Collins adds. "I am the luckiest girl in the world because she is generous, and I have access to hundreds of roses in the summer!"

butterflies made out flowers birds made out of flowers