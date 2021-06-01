Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dried floral bouquets have been making a huge comeback over the last year. The ultra-trendy arrangements of dried blooms and pampas grasses are so popular, stores can't keep them in stock. So while you might not be able to buy them from your favorite store, you can make your own arrangement at home—and it's easier than you might think.

Plus, store-bought dried flower arrangements can cost upwards of $100. We'll show you how to create your own arrangement for much less, in just a few minutes! The hardest part will be deciding which dried blooms to use.

console table flower arrangement Credit: Marty Baldwin

How to Make a Dried Flower Arrangement

Supplies Needed

Dried grass plumes

Dried flowers

Hairspray

Floral spray paint

Vase

Clear tape

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own dried flower arrangement. Customize your display with your favorite colorful dried flowers.

Step 1: Prep Dried Flowers

Step 2: Prep the Vase

When you're ready to begin arranging, choose a vase that works with the height and color scheme of your dried blooms. Choose a vase with a wide opening at the top to allow for a fuller arrangement, then apply clear tape ($2, Target) in a grid pattern to the top of the vase This will ensure that each stem stays exactly where you want it to (and the tape will be hidden by the finished arrangement).

Step 3: Add Tallest Stems to the Vase

Start your arrangement by placing the tallest items (grasses, leaves, and greenery) at the back of the vase. We used pink pampas grass ($15, Etsy). Use the back few rows of the taped grid pattern to hold the large stems in place, then add a few stems of your largest flowers.

Step 4: Add Grounding Flowers

Once you have the tallest layer in the vase, add a shorter layer in front of the tallest flowers. These will be your larger grounding flowers or the main elements of the arrangement. We used dried pink thistles ($13, Afloral), shorter pampas grass, and dried African sunflowers ($12, Afloral). For any display, we recommend working in odd numbers; we like to use 3 grounding flowers for floral arrangements. Cut the stems at three different heights, staggering the dried flowers as you add them to the vase. To determine the right height, hold each flower up to the vase and hold it at the height you want the flower to sit at, then trim the stem on the table surface before adding it to the arrangement.

Step 5: Build Out the Arrangement