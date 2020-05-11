How to Crochet: 5 Beginner Stitches to Learn
Master these easy crochet stitches and you’ll be making hats, scarves, and blankets in no time.
Learning how to crochet is easy once you learn the different stitches. If you’ve never tried it before, we’ll walk you through five of the basic crochet stitches you’re likely to find on simple patterns. Once you’ve mastered slip knots and chain stitches, you’ll be able to crochet just about any beginner-level project (a crocheted temperature blanket is a great one to start with!).
Our step-by-step diagrams will help you learn how to crochet the stitches so you can get started as soon as possible. All you’ll need is a crochet hook (we recommend getting a starter pack like this 6-Piece Crochet Hook Set, $5.99, Michaels) and yarn. If you have old yarn leftover in your craft closet, we recommend starting with that (otherwise skeins start at just $1.99 at Michaels) and crocheting a few small squares of each stitch until you get the hang of it. That way, you can save the good stuff for your first project.
Follow these simple instructions to get started.
Slip Knot
Step 1: Make a loop; then hook another loop through it.
Step 2: Tighten gently and slide knot up to hook.
Chain Stitch (CH)
Step 1: Yarn over (yo) hook and draw yarn through to form a new loop without tightening previous one.
Step 2: Repeat to form as many chain stitches as required. Do not count slip knot as a chain stitch.
Single Crochet (SC)
Step 1: Insert hook into work (second chain from the hook on the starting chain), *yarn over hook, and draw yarn through work only.
Step 2: Yarn over hook again and draw yarn through both loops on the hook—one single crochet made.
Step 3: Insert hook into next stitch; repeat from * in step 1.
Half Double Crochet (HDC)
Step 1: Yarn over the hook and insert the hook into the work (third chain from the hook on the starting chain).
Step 2: *Yarn over the hook and draw up a loop—three loops on the hook.
Step 3: Yarn over the hook again and draw through all three loops on the hook—one half double crochet made.
Step 4: Yarn over the hook, insert the hook into the next stitch; repeat from * in step 2.
Double Crochet (DC)
Step 1: Yarn over hook and insert hook into work (fourth chain from the hook on starting chain). *Yarn over hook and draw through work only—three loops are on the hook.
Step 2: Yarn over hook and draw through the first two loops only.
Step 3: Yarn over hook and draw through last two loops on the hook—one double crochet made.
Step 4: Yarn over hook, insert hook into next stitch; repeat from * in step 2.
