Cute Crocheted Flower Yoke Top

Design by Robyn Chachula

Skill level: Intermediate

Sizes:

Child: 4 (6, 8, 10)

TLC Baby Yarn:1 (1, 2, 2) balls 935 Clear Blue

Crochet hooks: F/5 (3.75 mm), G/6 (4.25 mm) H/8 (5 mm), I/9 (5.5 mm), J/10 (6 mm), and K/10 1/2 (6.5 mm) Yarn needle

Finished chest: 21 (24-1/2, 25-1/2, 28-1/2)¿/54.5 (62, 65, 72.5) cm Finished length: 16 (17-1/2,18-3/4, 20)¿/40.5 (44.5, 47.5, 51) cm, measured from top of shoulder

Gauge: Flower Motif = 2-1/2-inch diameter using F/5 (3.75 mm) hook; 8 pattern repeats = 4-1/4 inches; 12 rows = 3-3/4 inches over Mesh Pattern (worked in rows) using G/6 (4.25 mm). Check your gauge. Use any size hook to obtain gauge given.

Gauge Swatch

Ch 17.

Row 1 Sc in 2nd ch from hook, ch 2, sc in next ch, *sc in next ch, ch 2, sc in next ch; rep from * across -- 8 (sc, ch 2, sc) pattern repeats.

Rows 2-12 Beg with Row 1, work in Mesh Pattern (worked in rows). Resulting gauge swatch should measure approximately 4-1/4x3-3/4 inches. If necessary, adjust hook size to obtain correct gauge.

Notes

The top is worked from the top down. Flower Motifs are worked and joined to form a circle. The Front and Back Bodice are worked separately along the sides of the flower circle. The Front and Back Bodice are then joined (completing the armholes) and the Body worked down to the hem. The gentle flaring of the Body to the hem is created by using increasingly larger crochet hooks.

Pattern Stitches

Mesh Pattern (worked in rows)

Row 1 Ch 3 (counts as hdc, ch 1), turn, hdc in first ch-2 sp, (hdc, ch 1, hdc) in each ch-2 sp across.

Row 2 Ch 1, turn, (sc, ch 2, sc) in each ch-1 sp across.

Note: Take care to work into the last ch-1 sp (formed by the turning ch). Rep Rows 1 and 2 for Mesh Pattern (worked in rows).

Mesh Pattern (worked in rnds)

Rnd 1 Turn, sl st to first ch-2 sp, (sl st, ch 3, hdc) in first ch-2 sp, (hdc, ch 1, hdc) in each ch-2 sp around; join with sl st in 2nd ch of beg ch.

Rnd 2 Ch 1, turn, (sc, ch 2, sc) in each ch-1 sp around; join with sl st in first sc. Rep Rnds 1 and 2 for Mesh Pattern (worked in rnds).

Yoke

First Flower Motif With F/5 (3.75 mm) hook, ch 5; join with sl st in first ch to form a ring.

Rnd 1 (RS) Ch 7 (counts as dc, ch 4), [2 dc in ring, ch 4] 5 times, dc in ring; join with sl st in 3rd ch beg ch -- 12 dc and 6 ch-4 sps.

Rnd 2 (Sl st, sc, hdc, 5 dc, hdc, sc, sl st) in each ch-4 sp (petal made) around; join with sl st in first sl st. Fasten off.

Next Flower Motif (make and join 9 (9, 11, 11))

Note: Flowers are worked and joined into a ring. Refer to neck layout diagrams for arrangement of flowers and petal joining locations. While working Rnd 2, join petals to neighboring flowers. Only one petal is joined between the center front and back flowers (use one-petal join). Two petals are joined between all other neighboring flowers (use two petal join).

With F/5 (3.75 mm) hook, ch 5; join with sl st in first ch to form a ring.

Rnd 1 (RS) Work Rnd 1 of first Flower Motif.

Rnd 2 (joining round) Referring to neck layout diagrams, determine placement of current motif and petals to be joined. Work as for Rnd 2 of first Flower Motif, join indicated petals as follows:

One-Petal Join (Sl st, sc, hdc, 2 dc) in next ch-4 sp of current motif, sl st in center dc of corresponding petal of neighboring motif, (3 dc, hdc, sc, sl st) in same ch-4 sp of current motif.

Two-Petal Join (Sl st, sc, hdc, 4 dc) in next ch-4 sp of current motif, sl st in 4th dc of first corresponding petal of neighboring motif, (dc, hdc, sc, sl st) in same ch-4 sp of current motif; (sl st, sc, hdc, dc) in next ch-4 sp of current motif, sl st in 2nd dc of next petal of neighboring motif, (4 dc, hdc, sc, sl st) in same ch-4 sp of current motif. Fasten off.

Front Bodice

With G/6 (4.25 mm) hook, join yarn with sc in center dc of petal indicated in neck layout diagrams.

Note: If not using the diagram, identify which petal to join to as follows: Counting clockwise, identify the 2nd flower following front (single petal) join. Join yarn with sc in center dc of 1st (1st, 2nd, 2nd) petal following outer joined petal of this 2nd flower.

Note: The next row (for all sizes) is worked over petals that are not joined to other petals, skip all joined petals.

Sizes 4 (6) only

Row 1 (RS) Working across front; [ch 8, sc in center dc of next petal, ch 3, sc in center dc of next petal] twice, ch 8, sc in center dc of next petal.

Sizes 8 (10) only

Row 1 (RS) Working across front; ch 3, sc in center dc of next petal, [ch 8, sc in center dc of next petal, ch 3, sc in center dc of next petal] 3 times.

All Sizes

Row 2 Ch 1, turn, (sc, ch 2, sc) in fi rst sc, *sc in next st, ch 2, sc in next st; rep from * across to last sc, (sc, ch 2, sc) in last sc -- 19 (19, 23, 23) pattern repeats.

Rows 3-7 (9, 7, 9) Beg with Row 1, work in Mesh Pattern (worked in rows); ch 3 (12, 3, 12) at end of last row. Cut yarn, leaving a long tail for joining.

Back Bodice

Work as for Front Bodice along opposite side of circle of flowers. Do not fasten off.

Body

Using tail of Front Bodice, join front to back with sl st in top of turning ch of last row of back. Cont with yarn still attached to back, join back to front with sl st in top of turning ch of last row of front.

Sizes 4 (8) only

Rnd 1 (WS) Ch 1, turn, *sk next ch, (sc, ch 2, sc) in next ch, sk last ch, (sc, ch 2, sc) in each ch-1 sp across to next joining ch; repeat from * around; join with sl st in fi rst sc -- 40 (48) pattern repeats.

Sizes 6 (10) only

Rnd 1 (WS) Ch 1, turn, *sk next ch, (sc, ch 2, sc) in next ch, [sk next 2 ch, (sc, ch 2, sc) in next ch] 3 times, sk last ch, (sc, ch 2, sc) in each ch-1 sp across to next joining ch; repeat from * around; join with sl st in fi rst sc -- 46 (54) pattern repeats.

All Sizes

Rnd 2 Work Rnd 1 of Mesh Pattern (worked in rnds).

Rnds 3-8 Change to H/8 (5 mm) hook; cont in Mesh Pattern (worked in rnds).

Rnds 9-16 Change to I/9 (5.5 mm) hook; cont in Mesh Pattern (worked in rounds).

Rnds 17-24 Change to J/10 (6 mm) hook; cont in Mesh Pattern (worked in rnds).

Rnds 25-30 (34, 34, 38) Change to K/10½ (6.5 mm) hook; cont in Mesh Pattern (worked in rnds). Do not fasten off.

Finishing

Lower Edging Rnd 1 Ch 1, turn, 3 sc in each chsp around; join with sl st in first sc.

Rnds 2-4 Ch 1, turn, sc in each sc around; join with sl st in first sc. Fasten off.

Neck Edging

Round 1 (WS) With WS facing and F/5 (3.75 mm) hook, join yarn with sc in back neck edge, skipping all sl sts, sc in each st around; join with sl st in first sc.

Rnd 2: Turn, sl st in each sc around. Fasten off.

Armhole Edging

Rnd 1 (WS) With WS facing and G/6 (4.25 mm) hook, join yarn with sc in underarm; work sc evenly spaced around armhole; join with sl st in first sc.

Rnd 2: Turn, sl st in each sc around. Fasten off. Weave in all ends.

Blocking

Lay top flat. Steam with iron to schematic size. Take care to keep iron at least an inch above top, never touch iron to yarn.

Abbreviations: ch(s) = chain(s); dc = double crochet; hdc = half double crochet; sc = single crochet; st(s) = stitch(es); tr = treble crochet; * = Repeat directions following * as many times as indicated.; [ ] = Work directions inside brackets as many times as indicated; ( ) = Work directions inside parentheses into st or space indicated.

