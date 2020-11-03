Learn How to Finger Knit in Just 5 Minutes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re a knitting pro or you’ve never touched a set of needles, this hands-on technique is easy to learn. It’s easier than arm knitting and requires fewer tools than traditional knitting, so you’ll be able to pick up the process in less than five minutes and be on your way to creating your first finger knitting project. This simple technique is good for small crafts like knitted holiday garlands or thin scarves. It’s also an easy way to bring your project on-the-go because all you need is a free hand and a ball of yarn!

Image zoom Credit: Iuliia Alekseeva/Getty Images

How to Finger Knit

Supplies Needed

Skein of yarn

Scissors

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to learn how to finger knit. You'll able to set up the yarn on your fingers and start knitting in just a few minutes.

Step 1: Prepare Yarn

You can finger knit with any kind of yarn you knit with, and since there aren't any special tools or materials required for finger knitting, choosing a skein of yarn ($4, Etsy) is really the only preparation you need to do. Pulling directly from the skein, pull out about 8 inches of yarn. Hold the yarn between the thumb and pointer finger of your left hand with the cut end resting on your palm and the rest of the skein end toward the back of your hand.

Step 2: Weave Yarn Around Fingers

Weave the yarn through your fingers, pulling the yarn from the skein. With your left palm facing you, wrap the yarn around backside of your left pointer finger, then bring it to the front of the middle finger, behind the ring finger, and to the front of the pinky finger.

Then, repeat that pattern in reverse toward your thumb: Wrap the yarn around the back of the pinky finger, to the front of the ring finger, behind the middle finger, and to the front of the pointer finger, stacking rows on top of each other. Repeat this process to make two rows of yarn (stack them on top of each other), keeping yarn taut. You’ll be pulling the bottom row over the top of your fingertips in the next step, so it will be helpful to weave the yarn toward the top of your fingers rather than at the base.

Step 3: Pull Yarn Over Fingers

With your palm still facing you, start with your index finger and pull the bottom row of yarn up over the second row and over your fingertip to the back side of your hand. (Bend your finger and push it through the loop if you need to—try not to pull the yarn too much or the finished product won’t look as uniform.) Repeat this step with the middle finger, ring finger, and pinky finger, until each finger has only one row. This puts the first row of your project on the backside of your left hand.

Step 4: Continue Knitting

Repeat steps 2 and 3, weaving and pulling the yarn over your fingers until you reach the desired length of your project. When you’ve reached the length and have one row left on your fingers, don’t weave another row like you have been doing. Instead, cut the yarn off the skein so that you have a 12-inch tail.

Step 5: Tie Off