Knitting & Crocheting

Get free patterns for trendy knit and crochet projects! Our step-by-step instructions will make knitting or crocheting warm winter accessories, cute baby clothes, or trendy gifts easy!

Most Recent

How to Crochet: 5 Beginner Stitches to Learn

These will help you master any beginner-level pattern.
Know How to Knit? Your Skills Could Help These 5 Charities Right Now

Making these projects could also help reduce your stress levels.
Fidget Sleeves Reduce Stress for Dementia Patients—And You Can Help

Use your knitting skills to help those in need.
Temperature Blankets Are The ‘Hottest’ New Crochet Trend on Instagram

The Crochet Trend Taking Over Instagram Tracks Each Day's Temperature

The process is so simple!
This 12-Year-Old Crochet Prodigy Went Viral—And Now He’s Raising Money for Charity

His Instagram account has more than 229,000 followers, and now he’s selling a crochet pattern you can make at home.
Knitting Lovers Everywhere Will Want to Shop This 50% Off Sale

Get your DIY juices flowing with Wool and the Gang knitting supplies at a price we love.
More Knitting & Crocheting

Trendy Crochet Projects

This is not your grandmother's crochet. Grab a hook and show off your skills with fashion-forward jewelry and accessories you can whip up in no time.
Cute Crocheted Gifts for Kids

Make an adorable crocheted gift for the little one in your life.
Knitting 101: Learn the Basic Tools, Stitches, and Techniques

Knitting 101: Learn the Basic Tools, Stitches, and Techniques

A Basic Knitted Sweater

A Basic Knitted Sweater

Easy and Stylish Scarves

Easy and Stylish Scarves

Lacy Crocheted Baby Outfit

Lacy Crocheted Baby Outfit

Crocheting Can Improve Your Memory, Concentration, and Sense of Calm

New research reveals a surprising find among 90 percent of crafters.

All Knitting & Crocheting

Slouchy Crochet Basket

Easy Sweaters You Can Knit

Knitted Stuffed Bunny

Knit Christmas Stocking

White Knit Backpack

Peruvian Hat

Knit-to-Fit Mittens

Cute Crocheted Flower Yoke Top

So-Simple Knitted Mittens

Circle Around Headband

Make this Plaid Buffalo Check Pet Blanket

Modern Purple-Striped Cardigan

Knitted Scarf with Slit

White Cable Knit Sweater

Felted Wavy Shoulder Bag

Making a Slipknot

Single-File Clutch

Knitted Baby Set

Crochet an Easy Table Runner

Hadley Scarf

Baby Girl Crochet Bunting

Too-Cute Knit Cowl-Neck Sweater

Felting

Stuffed Lamb Toy

Easy Garter Stitch Knit Scarf

