How to Make Unicorn Fluffy Slime
It’s slime time! Our fluffy slime recipe has just five ingredients and is so easy to make! We'll show you how to make unicorn slime with stunning swirls of pink, blue, and purple.
Making fluffy slime without borax is easier than you think! This casual chemistry experiment is one you can do at home with the kids; they might not be too interested in the science behind it, but they’ll love playing with the finished product! Unicorn slime starts with our basic DIY fluffy slime recipe, which uses contact solution to hold the glue and shaving cream mixture together. Add unicorn colors and start squishing, squeezing, and stretching the slime!
Comments