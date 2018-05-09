How to Make Unicorn Fluffy Slime

Step 2

Wondering how to make slime fluffy? It starts with shaving cream! Measure three cups of the shaving cream into the bowl and stir it into the glue mixture; we used a plain, unscented, white shaving cream. It can be tricky to get exact measurements, so we suggest erring on the side of more shaving cream instead of less. If the three cups don’t add enough fluff, you can spray a few more tablespoons directly into the bowl. Stir the glue mixture and shaving cream together until the mixture looks and feels like melted marshmallows. When it's well mixed, add the contact solution. This is where the magic happens! The contact solution reacts with the glue and the shaving cream to create a thick, slime-like consistency. When the mixture gets difficult to stir, pick it up and knead it with your hands. If the slime is still too sticky, add more contact solution until you're able to pick it up and play with it without leaving residue on your hands.