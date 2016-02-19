These 12 Outdoor Kids' Crafts Are Perfect for Summer

Making art is a great way to get the kids involved in a creative project, but making it inside can be messy! Take the art projects outside this summer with our easy craft for kids. Place a large sheet of poster paper in the bottom of a plastic kid's pool, then let each little artist dip plastic balls into tempera paint and drop them in the pool on top of the paper. Have the child swirl the plastic pool around to create their own colorful design, then let the art dry in the sun while the kids wash off with the hose.