How to Make DIY Sidewalk Chalk in Just 3 Steps

The kids are going to love this special “treat” this summer. But these ice pops aren't for eating, they are for art! These ice pop sidewalk chalks are perfect as party favors, for any time the family is outside enjoying the weather, or as part of a fun outdoor game for kids. We'll show you how to make DIY sidewalk chalk using ice pop molds. Plus, the crafts stick handles mean fewer messy, dusty handprints. Once the kids have gone through the first chalks, just whip up another batch of our best sidewalk chalk! They'll love creating sidewalk chalk art with our easy recipe that you can customize with any color you like.