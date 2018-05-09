Make Your Own DIY Sidewalk Paint With Just Three Pantry Ingredients (Including Water!)

For your sidewalk Picassos.

By BH&G Holiday Editors and Alice and Lois
Updated March 17, 2020

Encourage your kids' inner artists! Make washable sidewalk paint with a few ingredients from the kitchen. All you need is cornstarch, water, and food coloring. Your kids will spend hours in the driveway creating masterpieces. And if you don't want to clean up, no problem—just wait for a summer rainstorm. Be sure to keep this recipe handy; your kids will want to play with this paint over and over again.

  • Working time 15 mins
  • Start to finish 15 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Paint base

Measure equal parts of cornstarch and water. The more of each you use, the more paint you will have for the day. Mix the cornstarch and water together. At first the combination will be a bit tough to stir. Keep stirring until the mixture is smooth, with no lumps.

Advertisement
Step 2

Color

Pour small amounts of the paint base into individual cups or a muffin tin, one for each color you are making. Once there is paint in each container, add in food coloring. There is no specific ratio for how much food coloring to add. Stir the portion after each drop of food coloring so you can decide whether or not you want to add in another. Don't be limited to the hues in your food coloring box, mix them together!

Related: How to Make Ice Pop Sidewalk Chalk

Step 3

Clean

Once the kids are done painting, clean up easily with a hose. For difficult spots, give it a quick scrub with soap and water. We didn't have issues with the food coloring staining the concrete. However, if you have light or porous stone we recommend doing a quick spot test to ensure it doesn't leave a stain. This paint also works on dark paper, cardboard, and poster board.

  • By BH&G Holiday Editors
  • By Alice and Lois

Comments (1)

How difficult was this project?
martap01
July 25, 2018
I did not use it on concrete. I used it on cardboard. The paint will stain concrete.
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com