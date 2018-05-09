Make Your Own DIY Sidewalk Paint With Just Three Pantry Ingredients (Including Water!)
For your sidewalk Picassos.
Encourage your kids' inner artists! Make washable sidewalk paint with a few ingredients from the kitchen. All you need is cornstarch, water, and food coloring. Your kids will spend hours in the driveway creating masterpieces. And if you don't want to clean up, no problem—just wait for a summer rainstorm. Be sure to keep this recipe handy; your kids will want to play with this paint over and over again.
Comments (1)