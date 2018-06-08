Making slime at home is easy and inexpensive, and this colorful rainbow version may be our favorite kind to make. Unlike our fluffy slime recipe, you only need four ingredients for this one; and chances are you already have them in your home. To make rainbow slime, raid the crafts closet for clear glue, then gather baking soda, gel food coloring, and contact solution. This combination of household supplies results in a bright and stretchy homemade slime with all the colors of the rainbow. To take the recipe up a notch, try adding glitter for a colorful rainbow glitter slime, or opt for a galaxy glitter slime. Get our best slime-making tips, and see how easy it is to get the perfect rainbow stretch that’s fun for every member of the family.