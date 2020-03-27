How Crafting With My Kids Is Keeping Me Sane Right Now

It’s late Sunday morning and our kitchen table is covered with pipe cleaners, dot markers, glue sticks, and egg cartons. My girls are busy attempting to make caterpillars that my 7-year-old intends to use in a puppet show later in the day. There are scraps of paper all over the floor, my 14-month-old is wandering around the kitchen clutching a marker, and I’m doing my best to keep the mess contained to one side of the room. (I’m failing miserably.)

Before I had kids, I was an avid quilter. I’ve hand-sewn quilts for weddings and births, and I even hand-embroidered my own wedding dress. Having something tangible to work on with my hands has always helped me feel grounded and centered, and I love being able to hold the results of my creativity in my hands—and share it with loved ones. It was such a normal part of my life that it was a natural transition to involve my kids in arts and crafts as soon as they’ve each been old enough to hold a paintbrush or smush playdough…without immediately eating it.

For the past three years, we’ve done this every weekend and my kids have come to expect it. My 3-year-old regularly asks me if we can make “projects” and loves nothing more than to steal her big sister’s art supplies when she’s not looking. Crafting together grounds us during normal times—and it’s helping me to make our life feel normal now that everything is canceled and we’re staying put at home.

Image zoom Amy’s daughter painting a cardboard caterpillar with a Dot Marker. Courtesy of Amy Palanjian

A few weeks ago, I stocked up on all of our favorite crafting staples. I wanted to have glue sticks, craft sticks, pipe cleaners, paper, and fresh markers on hand for our weeks at home—and so far, they’ve been even handier than the extra dried beans I stashed in my pantry for weeknight meals. And every time we have an empty toilet paper roll, cereal or cracker box, oatmeal container, or magazine that’s been read, I put it aside in a box in the hall closet for the kids to use later. Saving these items has been helping me feel like we’re making the most of the things we have and that we’re prepared for a rainy day…or a week of rainy days.

Related: Make Your Own DIY Sidewalk Paint

Over the years, I’ve found that crafting with my kids forces me to be present. There are simple logistics like figuring out which glue is best for the project at hand, which marker is the “right” shade of teal, or how to make a painting look 3-D. I have to pay attention so I can allow the girls freedom to create, yet be ready to redirect my toddler whenever she starts to paint herself or put playdough in her hair. (She loves to do both!) Thankfully, focusing on what’s right in front of me actually gives my brain a break from worrying about world events.

I almost never have a goal in mind and instead, I simply choose which materials to set out and let them decide what to do with them. - Amy Palanjian

I often get questions from people wondering how I tolerate the mess. How I know what to even do with the kids. What kind of craft supplies I prefer. And I’ve realized lately that my answers to these questions have been fairly vague and flippant because, to tell the truth, I really let the kids steer the ship. Whenever we break out the craft supplies—which is now almost daily—I let them be in charge (as much as is safe). I almost never have a goal in mind and instead, I simply choose which materials to set out and let them decide what to do with them.

They’ve turned a cardboard box into a puppet theater. I regularly buy small canvases and let them decide what to paint. Some weekends we raid the recycling bin, get out the duct tape, and make cardboard sculptures. They’ve made pipe cleaners into headsets and pretended they were listening to music. In the warmer months, we love to search the yard for natural materials like grass, flowers, pinecones, and weeds to use to spell out their names. We’ve cut coffee filters into shapes, painted them with watercolors, and hung them as suncatchers on the windows for almost every holiday. We love to cover the dining room or picnic table with kraft paper and see what kind of mural we can make. We once made a large collaborative abstract art piece to fill an empty spot above the coat rack in our front entry. (I still love it every time I see it!) They’ll endlessly play with salt dough—making pretend cakes that we must bake and paint to look like the real thing.

I won’t tell you that crafting with your kids is the answer to all of your problems because that’s obviously not true. And it will for sure create a giant mess that you’ll need to clean up. But it might also help you to feel connected with your little people during a time when so much is unknown. It may make you totally forget why you can’t go to the playground or to play with friends. It’s possible that going along to that magical place of made-up stories that the kids so easily inhabit when they’re making things might even make you feel a little hopeful.

If nothing else, you’ll get to see a creative side of your kids that may not come through in other activities. And those lingering toilet-paper tube mermaids, coffee filter hearts, and magic wand sticks that float around the house even after you’ve cleaned up? Well, those may be just the burst of unexpected joy you need to make it through the day.