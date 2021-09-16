The Founder of TL Yarn Crafts Shares How to Make a Wrapped Tassel Wall Hanging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Toni Lipsey founded TL Yarn Crafts in 2013 as a way to build a community and connect with other creatives. Today, the site is a wealth of resources for anyone wanting to begin or continue crafting with yarn. In addition to crochet patterns for things like blankets, hats, and scarves, you'll find helpful how-to videos and free DIY ideas. She created this colorful yarn wall hanging project using just a few inexpensive materials and a simple wrapping technique. Watch her walk through the project and then make your own! To get the look, create 16 wrapped tassels and hang them on a cut wood dowel.

yarn wall hanging on wall Credit: Toni Lipsey

How to Make a Wrapped Tassel Wall Hanging

Supplies Needed

Cotton cord

Assorted cotton yarn

Wooden dowel

Scissors

Pet brush

Strong comb

All purpose adhesive

Ruler and tape measure

Self healing mat

Step-by-Step Directions

You should be able to complete this easy DIY decoration in under an hour. Customize your wall hanging with colorful yard or even metallic thread.

Step 1: Prep Materials

Cut the cotton cord ($5, Joann) into several lengths. For five 12-inch tassels, six 15-inch tassels, and five 18-inch tassels, you'll need three lengths of cotton cord each. Cut 15 lengths of 24-inch cord, 18 lengths of 30-inch cord, and 15 lengths of 36-inch cord. Don't worry about making them perfect, we'll be trimming the cords later.

Step 2: Wrap Tassels

Wrap each tassel using your preferred yarn color. To start, fold three equal lengths of cotton cord in half and place them over the dowel. Fold the yarn till you have a loop that's twice as long as the area you'd like to wrap. Leave a two-inch-long tail at the top of the loop. You'll use this to tie off the wrapped yarn later. Lay the yard loop on top of the cord. Grab the end that's still attached to the yarn ball and begin wrapping the yarn around the cord. After a few wraps, slip the cord off of the dowl.

Continue wrapping the yarn around the cord to your desired length. Cut the working yarn from the yarn ball. Slip the end of the working yarn through the loop. Pull the yarn tail at the top of the tassel until the loop pulls the remaining yarn tail into the tassel. Snip the remaining yarn tail close to the tassel. Use a pet brush ($5, Walmart) and a strong comb to brush each tassel. Trim any excess cotton.

Step 3: Assemble the Tassels