How to Make a Wood Bead Chandelier for Under $100

We love the look of wood bead chandeliers (like this Amelia Wood Bead Chandelier, $800, Pottery Barn), but many of them come with a hefty price tag. We created a simple DIY wood bead chandelier that you can make in an afternoon for under $100—including the pendant light! Search online for bulk wood beads rather than smaller packages. We scored several hundred wood beads for under $10. Keep the beads natural to add a touch of farmhouse style to your room or paint them to match your existing decor. The most time-consuming part of this easy craft project is stringing the beads. Turn on your favorite show and get started!