Meet the Woman Behind These Stunning Paper Plants (And Learn How to Make Them!)

In 2014 Brooklyn-based artist Corrie Beth Hogg was looking to decorate her living room with a fiddle leaf fig. The problem was, her living space didn’t have a window; she tried a few times to keep a real one alive, but never could. Rather than swap the real one out for a plastic plant, she had a different idea: To craft her own fiddle leaf fig out of paper. Six years later, Hogg is still making paper plants and is now teaching others how to make their own as well. I chatted with her about the creative process of putting these paper creations together and learned more about the projects in her award-winning book Handmade Houseplants, $17.96, Amazon.

Image zoom Courtesy of Christine Han

After she made the fiddle leaf fig for her living room, Hogg says she caught the DIY paper plant bug and had to make more. She told me the creativity involved is part of why so many people prefer them to faux plants you can buy at the store.

“Sure, plastic versions may be easier, quicker, and last longer, but the plastic itself is such a turn-off,” she says. “When people see my work, I often hear a chuckle and an exclamation of, ‘Oh paper! Plants I can’t kill!,’ rather than a disappointed, ‘Oh, it’s plastic.’”

Image zoom Courtesy of Corrie Beth Hogg, Handmade Houseplants

Just four years after discovering this new art form, Hogg released her collection of 30 paper plant tutorials meant to help readers craft their own paper versions of monstera, philodendron, and other popular houseplants. The instructions are easy to follow, so anyone (from the most seasoned paper crafter to a complete novice) can create their own masterpieces with paper, paint, and glue.

Image zoom Courtesy of Corrie Beth Hogg, Handmade Houseplants Image zoom Courtesy of Corrie Beth Hogg, Handmade Houseplants

The Artistic Process

When I asked Corrie what she hoped her readers would gain from working through the projects in the book, I was surprised she didn’t say something along the lines of ‘to be able to make the perfect plants’. Yes, she’s excited for readers to make their own gorgeous creations, but her main goal is for each person to get more than just a handmade plant out of the process.

“I very firmly believe art-making is just as much about the process as it is the end result; what we learn, what we earn in doing something for ourselves, the satisfaction, are all valuable and worth the little extra nudge we may need to give ourselves to take the first step,” she says.

As for how to get started, she suggests setting aside a special place for yourself to work. It doesn’t have to be a big fancy craft room, it could just be the dining room table. All that’s important, Hogg says, is that you give yourself permission to make a mess and do things that put you in the creative mindset.

“Download some good podcasts or an audiobook and get in the zone,” she says. “As Elizabeth Gilbert says in her book Big Magic ($10.49, Amazon), you just have to show up. To me, that means: A little bit of time, a little bit of space, something good to listen to, and zero judgment.”

A Connection to Nature

While her creations are made from paper (and don’t need to be watered!), Hogg says her projects aren’t disconnected from the living, breathing plants outside her windows. “Being in nature is like setting the recharge button,” she says. “I feel refreshed from the sunlight and fresh air and I feel inspired by what I see to make more plants.”

She says the detail and intricacy of real plants is what inspires her to keep creating new designs. “I have such genuine affection for plants and find them to be a worthy inspiration,” she said. “We’re all accustomed to ‘faux’ plants being the plastic variety. With paper versions, there is artistry, creativity, and also the joy in the act of making itself.”

Of course, she also appreciates the artistic license she’s allowed to take with her creations. “When the mood strikes, I do occasionally make the paper version a touch more colorful or more stylized than it’s real-plant muse,” she says.

If you're feeling inspired, these are a few of the plants you can find in Hogg's book, Handmade Houseplants.