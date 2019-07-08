How to Make Your Own Donut Artwork with a Pool Noodle
Grab that noodle from the pool and use it to create this adorable donut art. The best part is, you can make this easy DIY with materials found at the dollar store!
As the weather heats up, hit the dollar store and plan a fun summer activity for the kids (or your grown-up friends!). This summer craft is perfect for young children, inexpensive, and oh-so-cute! Sliced pool noodle rounds create a clever stamp—simply dip them into acrylic paint and gently press them on watercolor paper. Use a paint pen to add "sprinkles" to the donut-shape circles. The more, the better!
