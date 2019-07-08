How to Make Your Own Donut Artwork with a Pool Noodle

Step 2

To create your donut artwork, lay down a piece of watercolor paper. Your artwork can be any size; just be sure to choose a size that will fit in the picture frame you want to use. When you're ready to add the donuts, squirt different colors of acrylic paint onto disposable plates. Dip a noodle piece into the paint, making sure the entire circular surface is covered and firmly press the noodle onto the paper to transfer the donut shape.

If you want a perfectly symmetrical piece of art, use a ruler to determine the placement of each donut. If the stamped donuts have too much texture, use a flat paintbrush to smooth the surface of the paint; this will make it easier to add details later! Keep stamping donuts until the paper is covered, then let dry.