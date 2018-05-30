How to Make Your Own Colorful Punch Needle Designs at Home

Step 3

Thread the punch needle with yarn; we used a size 10 needle (try starting with an adjustable needle, such as this Wooden Punch Needle, $14.68, Etsy) and thick rug yarn. Holding the needle tool like a pen, start at the corner of a triangle and punch the needle through the fabric. Punch through the surface, then bring the needle back up to create a loop on the front. (The farther you push the needle through, the larger the loop). Continue punching the loops as closely together as possible along the outline—be careful not to lift the needle too high, or the stitches won’t be even. Keep the needle’s up and down motions at a uniform height throughout the project to create a cohesive look (and so you don't end up with a loopy, knotted mess on the back of the fabric.) Once the outline is done, continue punching to fill in the design. Keep punching until one triangle is completely filled with stitches of one color. Remove the yarn from the needle and tie in a knot at the back of the canvas, then thread the needle with a new color, punching until the entire pattern is filled.