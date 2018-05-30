How to Make Your Own Colorful Punch Needle Designs at Home
Learn how to add texture and pattern to canvas, pillows, and blankets with just two materials: Yarn and a punch needle.
A punch needle and a few skeins of colorful yarn are all you need to create a bright patterned design on any stretched fabric material. We punched a geometric design onto stretched canvas to make wall art, but you can use the same technique to decorate pillows, blankets, and baskets. If you’ve never used a punch needle before, don’t be intimidated; it’s easy to learn! This type of needle allows you to place small, even stitches of thick yarn on a stretched cloth—perfect for geometric or abstract designs that use straight lines. We recommend testing the needle technique on a spare piece of cloth first, so you can get a feel for how it works before creating the final design. Use our free pattern to replicate our design, or sketch out your own art and transfer it to the canvas.
