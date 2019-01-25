Crafts for Your Home

The Easiest Way to Make Your Own Macrame Wall Hanging
This $30 kit comes with everything you need.
Meet the Woman Behind These Stunning Paper Plants (And Learn How to Make Them!)
The photos are incredible.
How to Make Your Own Donut Artwork with a Pool Noodle
It's a great craft for kids!
How to Make a Wooden Frame
Handy 2 x 2-foot or 2 x 4-foot wood sheets from the hardware store are the foundation for this simple woodworking project.
How to Make a Silhouette Map
Router details lend plenty of punch to this budget-friendly plywood project.
Make a Geometric Pendant Light
Hit up the hardware store for utilitarian materials that you can turn into something special.