5 Embroidery Kits for Beginners on Amazon, All Under $30

If you’re going stir-crazy at home, now might be a good time to start a new hobby. In fact, research shows there are major mental health benefits to crafting, knitting, and crocheting. And no, that doesn’t mean you have to shell out a small fortune on new equipment or supplies. With some hobbies, like embroidery, you don’t even have to spend more than $20. Embroidery kits are an affordable and creative option for those looking to keep restless hands busy; plus, they double as beautiful pieces of home decor once completed.

There are almost limitless options when it comes to embroidery kits, and if you’re a beginner, perusing Amazon is the perfect place to start. The site’s popular kits come pre-patterned and stocked with all the supplies you need to create something you’ll love. Not to mention, most of the kits retail for less than $30, and many cost as low as $15.

Related: Helpful Embroidery Stitch Diagrams

With a new creative pastime, you can pass the time with an activity that’s enjoyable and refreshing. Here are some of Amazon’s most popular embroidery kits for beginners.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Chrysanthemum Embroidery Kit

If you want an easy introduction to embroidery, Bukicho’s kit is a great choice. It comes stamped with a pattern that will guide you through the necessary stitches and ensure a beautiful result. For a clean finish, the ink pattern washes off easily with water—just make sure your art is done first!

Buy It: Bukicho Chrysanthemum Embroidery Starter Kit with Pattern, $13

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Succulent Embroidery Set

Colorful and cute, this cactus pattern will light up any room, whether it’s a home office, kid's room, or guest area. This easy-to-use embroidery kit comes with a pre-printed embroidery cloth, multi-colored threads, needles, an 8-inch embroidery hoop, and instructions.

Buy It: Bukicho Cactus Embroidery Starter Kit with Pattern, $12

Image zoom Amazon

Floral Embroidery Hoop Kit

Offering a bright and bold pattern, this floral kit features a beautiful wooden hoop with an adjustable screw that will keep your fabric creation tight and locked in place (a must for creating detailed embroidery designs!). Fans of the kit say its instructions are easy to follow and perfect for beginners.

Buy It: Louise Maelys Embroidery Starter Kit Full, $15

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Flower Stamped Embroidery Kit

For those new to the DIY scene, finding something that’s simple to start with is key. This Kissbuty kit has a repetitive pattern that can help those unfamiliar with embroidery grow more comfortable and confident in what they can create.

Buy It: Kissbuty Stamped Embroidery Kit, $13

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Rainbow Embroidery Starter Kit

This all-in-one kit has everything you need to continue creating handmade embroidery projects, including instructions, 50 different threads, cloth, embroidery hoops, and a cross-stitch tool for beginners. The guidance given in the step-by-step directions makes this option perfect for anyone who's ready to tackle a from-scratch embroidery project.

Buy It: Caydo Full Range of Embroidery Starter Kit, $27 (originally $30)