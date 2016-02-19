Ribbon Embroidery How To

Always use a chenille needle for ribbon embroidery. Be sure the 4mm silk ribbon is needle-locked into the eye to prevent it from slipping out of the large eye. Trim ribbon end at a 45-degree angle before threading. Use any tight even-weave fabric, including moire, douppioni silk, linen, cotton brocade, velvet, and denim.

-- Bring your needle up at A, and pull it through.

-- Insert your needle down at B, about 1/4 inch from A, and pull it through.