Embroidery

Valuable tips, supply suggestions, and project ideas for cross-stitching and embroidery.

5 Embroidery Kits for Beginners on Amazon, All Under $30

They're an easy way to keep busy (and have fun) at home.  
Ribbon Embroidery How To

Learn how to create various ribbon embroidery stitches with our simple tutorial and diagrams.
19 Helpful Embroidery Stitch Diagrams for Beginners

Learn the most common embroidery stitches for your at-home projects.
Natural Wonders

Replace seeds, water, and sunshine with embroidery floss, perle cotton, and linen to create an embroidery hoop duo featuring lavender stalks and a wispy crop of dandelions.
Harvest Cross-Stitch

These cross-stitch projects will spread autumn cheer throughout your home. Use our stitched hand towels in your kitchen or bath, and be sure to hang your sampler in a place of prominence.
12 Helpful Cross-Stitch Terms for Beginners

Here's what you need to know in a nutshell.
All in Knots

Clusters of French knots in graduating shades of orange give a large covered button an ombré effect in the center of a velvet brooch.
Branch Out

Make a straight-stitch tree button in minutes, then root it in a small frame.
What a Stitch

Cross-Stitch Calculator

