How to Make a Gift Bag Out of Wrapping Paper

I love choosing the perfect wrapping paper for a gift, but some items are just too hard to wrap the traditional way. And while my go-to solution is to toss the gift in a bag with some tissue paper, store-bought gift bags can get expensive (and usually aren't as pretty). But I've learned it's so easy to make gift bags out of wrapping paper. You'll never wrap those oddly shaped gifts any other way.

We'll show you how to make gift bags out of any kind of wrapping paper (and how to reinforce them so they actually hold your gifts without ripping!). So choose your favorite wrapping paper, grab your gifts, and let's get started.

gift bags on table Credit: Jacob Fox

How to Make Wrapping Paper Gift Bags

Supplies Needed

Wrapping paper

Scissors

Glue stick or double-sided tape

Cardboard

Hole punch

Ribbon

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple instructions to make a gift bag out of wrapping paper. You should be able to make a bag in less than 20 minutes.

Step 1: Fold Wrapping Paper

Cut a rectangular sheet of wrapping paper to be about double the size of the gift you want to place inside (add a few extra inches to be sure it'll fit). Create a 2-inch fold along one long side of the paper, then fold the left side to the center of the paper.

Fold the right side toward the center, overlapping the left side by ½-inch, then unfold the right side. Run a glue stick or use double-sided tape ($3, Target) along the edge of the left flap, then fold the right side back over and smooth to secure.

Step 2: Create the Base

Fold the bottom edge up a couple of inches below the center. Unfold the bottom edge and open the flap, then press both edges flat, creating triangular shapes on each side.

Fold the bottom flap toward the centerline, overlapping the center by 1 inch. Unfold and apply glue or double-sided tape to the edges of the flap. Press down to secure. Repeat the process with the top flap; this will create the base of the bag.

Step 3: Finish Bag

Fold the left side of the bag over a few inches. The bottom angled edge of the flap should line up with the line on the base of the bag. Use a hard object to make a crease here, and repeat on the right side of the bag. Unfold and shape the bag.

Step 4: Add Reinforcements