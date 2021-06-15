How to Make Velvet Bow Hair Clips
Make one in every color!
As a kid, I loved accessorizing with colorful hair clips and bows-which is why I'm so excited the trend is finally coming around again. Hair clips and barrettes are back in style (this time, for adults!) and I've been having fun creating new looks with the timeless accessory.
And while you can find these bows and clips in almost every store these days, they can come with a big price tag-especially if you want a variety. Rather than max out your online shopping cart (and your budget), you can make your own pretty hair clips at home. We'll show you how to make your own clips in a variety of colors and styles, so you'll have a bright accessory to wear every day of the week.
For these DIY velvet hair bow clips, you'll only need four materials and about five minutes. It's that easy!
How to Make a Velvet Bow Hair Clip
Supplies Needed
- Velvet ribbon
- Hot glue gun and glue
- Fabric scissors
- Hair clip
Step-by-Step Directions
Follow these simple how-to instructions to make your own set of velvet bow hair clips. You should be able to make a whole set of clips in under an hour.
Step 1: Cut Ribbons
To make the bows, use fabric scissors ($10, Michaels) to cut strips of velvet ribbon ($1, Michaels) to the following sizes:
- One 8 ½-inch length
- Two 7 ½-inch lengths
- One 2-inch length
Step 2: Make the Bow
To make the velvet bow, fold the longest piece in half with the velvet facing out and crease in the center. Unfold the ribbon and add hot glue ($12, Target) to the crease on the back of the ribbon, and fold both ends in toward the center. Fold both ends in toward the center, then press until the glue cools.
Place the shortest piece of ribbon over the crease and wrap it around the center of the bow. Add a dab of hot glue to secure. Cut off any excess ribbon, then overlap both 7 ½ inch pieces at an angle, securing them with hot glue. Cut both ends at an angle to form tails, then add them to the back of the bow with more hot glue.
Step 3: Attach Bow to Clip
Apply hot glue to the top of a plain hair clip ($9 for 100, Target), then press to secure to the back of the bow. Create a layered bow by adding the 8-inch length of ribbon and gluing to the bow before securing the center piece. Once the glue has cooled and dried, the clip is ready to wear!
