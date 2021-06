Step 1

To start this DIY gift, purchase a solid color cotton tea towel. If you plan to make more than one, look for a set of tea towels ($16 for 12, Amazon) to save money. Before you begin painting, throw the towels into the washer and let them dry. Cover your painting space with a tarp or newspaper to protect the surface. Lay out your towel and decide where the image should go. Then, place a piece of heavy cardstock or cardboard between the towel layers to protect from bleeding paint; there should only be one layer of towel over the cardstock. Next, download and print the stencil. Because it's free, you can print as many as you need! If you make more than one towel, we recommend using a new stencil each time to avoid transferring unwanted paint marks.