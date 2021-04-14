Make a Spring Farmhouse Wreath That Will Brighten Your Front Door

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Colorful flowers are a sure sign of spring, and after a dreary winter, we can't wait to decorate in bright florals. We'll show you how to make a farmhouse wreath to dress up your front porch for the season. You can use real flowers, but we paired faux blooms with a classic grapevine wreath to create a front door wreath that'll last for years to come. Finish the handmade spring wreath with a gray buffalo check bow.

rose wreath white door Credit: Marty Baldwin

How to Make a Spring Farmhouse Wreath

Supplies Needed

Faux large flowers

Assorted small flowers

Scissors or wire clippers

Florists wire

Grapevine wreath

Hot glue and glue gun

Buffalo check ribbon

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to make your own spring farmhouse wreath. You should be able to complete the wreath and hang it on your front door in under an hour.

Step 1: Prepare Flowers

While you certainly can make this wreath with fresh blooms, using faux flowers means you can hang the wreath up year after year—and the end result is just as pretty! We used faux roses, ranunculus, lamb's ear, peonies, and ferns, along with assorted small flowers. Use wire cutters ($6, Walmart) to trim the stems on each of your faux flowers so they're just long enough to fit into the grapevine wreath (we trimmed ours to about 5 inches).

Step 2: Create Bundles

Once your flowers are trimmed, use florists wire ($6, Walmart) to create mini bundles of mixed faux flowers and greenery. Since we didn't cover the entire wreath, we used 5-6 large floral bundles.

Editor's Tip: Lay each bundle on top of your wreath form as you go, so you don't make more than you need.

Step 3: Wire Bundles to Wreath

When you've made as many bundles as will fit on your wreath, use florists wire to attach the bundles to a grapevine wreath ($5, Michaels). Layer the bundles over each other so that each bundle hides the stems of the previous one. Fill in any gaps by hot gluing small sprigs of flowers and greenery to the wreath.

Step 4: Create Loop and Hang Wreath