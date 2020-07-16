I Learned How to Do Needle Punch Art with This Easy DIY Kit

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This simple craft technique requires few tools, and the end result is a pattern that looks similar to cross stitch but with more texture.

I’ve picked up a lot of new hobbies during the last several months of quarantining. I’ve started writing letters, finally learned how to bake bread, and watched just about everything on Netflix. But lately, I’ve been feeling a little stir-crazy so I’ve been looking for a new craft hobby to pick up. Studies have shown that craft activities like knitting, crocheting, and sewing can dramatically improve your stress levels and help calm the mind—and that sounds like something I could definitely use right about now.

Since I already know how to knit and crochet, I’ve been looking for something similar to try, and I’ve landed on punch needle art. This type of needle art is simple to do, requires few tools, and creates a cross stitch-like pattern but with more texture (you use yarn instead of thread).

Image zoom

Of course, picking up a new hobby can be daunting—you have to get all the supplies and learn a new skill—but DIY Punch Needle Kit by The UrbanAcres ($50, Etsy) made my foray into punch needle art easy. It has everything you need to get started: an actual punch needle, a stretched canvas, plenty of yarn, and easy instructions. Even if you’ve never picked up a needle and yarn before, you’ll be able to re-create this gorgeous peony and daisy design in one afternoon. You don't even need to leave the house!

TheUrbanAcres offers a variety of beautiful floral craft kits and patterns. I love her floral designs (the Peony Bloom Craft Kit might be my favorite), and the Needle Punch Chicken Kit would be so cute hanging above a kitchen sink.

Plus, once you've mastered whichever kit you choose, you'll have all the basic tools and skills you need to make another design. The same Etsy shop offers pretty pattern designs, like this Fall Floral Pattern, ($5, Etsy) that will help you make more needle punch art pieces with the tools from the original kit.