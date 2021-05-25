Calling All Crafters: Cricut Just Announced Two New Machines

Cricut Maker 3

The new Maker (which will retail for $399) cuts at speeds up to twice as fast as previous versions and has 10 times the cutting force—which means it can cut even more materials. Use it to cut fabric, balsa wood, leather, and more. Plus, it’s also compatible with a set of 13 new tools to help you cut, score, and embellish your creations. Because it has a roll holder, you’re not limited to the size of a mat; this machine will cut designs up to 12 feet (yes, feet!) long. This is their most expensive machine, but if you plan to use it regularly, it’s worth the splurge for the added cutting capabilities.