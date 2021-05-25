Calling All Crafters: Cricut Just Announced Two New Machines
Cricut just announced they'll be releasing two new machines next month, and I've already set a reminder on my phone to add the latest model to my online cart as soon as possible. The Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3 are coming in early June, and the new features on both machines will seriously improve your crafting experience.
So what's different about the new machines, and which one should you get? That depends on the kinds of projects you want to make and the materials you plan to use. The Maker 3 is a bit more expensive, but it cuts heavy-duty materials (like leather and balsa wood) while the Explore 3 will help you cut vinyl, cardstock, and other thin materials.
Both machines go on sale online on June 10. They'll be available from Cricut.com, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Best Buy, Lowes, The Home Depot, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart. If you'd rather buy it in person, you can pick up the physical machine from Michaels, JOANN, Walmart, Target, or Hobby Lobby starting June 27.
Both machines can cut more materials than their previous iterations, and come with an updated set of tools. The function I'm most excited about is the roll holder; if you've ever used a Cricut before, you know how tedious it is to measure your material, load it onto a mat, and place the mat into the machine just right. With both of these new models, you just place the entire roll of vinyl (or other material) into the holder and the machine will cut your designs and trim the edge of the roll all at once—no mat required!
Cricut shared all the details with us so you can decide which one to order before the launch date.
Cricut Explore 3
The Explore 3 cuts twice as fast as the previous Explore machines and can cut more than 100 materials including cardstock, vinyl, poster board, and infusible ink. The new machine will retail for $299 and is compatible with six new tools to help you cut, write score, and embellish your materials. Since this machine is less expensive than the Maker, this is the best option for crafters who mainly cut paper, vinyl, and heat-transfer materials.
Cricut Maker 3
The new Maker (which will retail for $399) cuts at speeds up to twice as fast as previous versions and has 10 times the cutting force—which means it can cut even more materials. Use it to cut fabric, balsa wood, leather, and more. Plus, it’s also compatible with a set of 13 new tools to help you cut, score, and embellish your creations. Because it has a roll holder, you’re not limited to the size of a mat; this machine will cut designs up to 12 feet (yes, feet!) long. This is their most expensive machine, but if you plan to use it regularly, it’s worth the splurge for the added cutting capabilities.